Hempstead First District Court officers, sergeant injured while subduing defendant, prosecutors say

Three court officers and a sergeant at Hempstead First District Court were injured Thursday while subduing a defendant who tried to escape from custody, prosecutors said.

Officials said a judge had remanded the man to jail in a second-floor courtroom just before noon.

As officers were trying to take him into custody, the man began to struggle with them, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

The officers were not believed to be seriously injured but were taken to a hospital for observation, court administrators said.

The defendant's name and the charges he was facing were not immediately available.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Court operations resumed as normal on Thursday afternoon.

The district attorney's office did not have any additional details about the incident.

With Robert Brodsky