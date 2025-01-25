Fresh questions emerge after DNA reanalyzed in twice-convicted killer John Bittrolff's Long Island case

Reanalyzed DNA evidence is creating fresh doubt that twice-convicted killer John Bittrolff is guilty of the 1994 killing of Colleen McNamee, upending one of the most vexing Long Island homicide cases in decades. The evidence now shows that another man's genetic material was found on a pair of men’s jeans discovered at the Shirley crime scene and McNamee's body, court papers show. Authorities had been previously unable to create a profile from the DNA on the jeans and McNamee's body and therefore could not rule out they belonged to Bittrolff. The dramatic new finding is contained in a 145-page filing from attorneys seeking to overturn Bittrolff's conviction by alleging someone else is more likely responsible for the crime. McNamee family members did not respond to a text message to comment on the latest filing. The unidentified suspect's profile was recently developed from the raw DNA found at the site of McNamee’s killing, a sample previously deemed inconclusive. Genetic experts analyzed the sample this summer following a subpoena obtained by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society attorneys handling the Manorville carpenter’s appeal. The lab conducting the analysis determined that Bittrolff, whose DNA was detected on a separate swab of McNamee, was not a contributor to the DNA found in the male jeans discovered near her body in Shirley. The jeans had McNamee’s blood on them and the name "Michael M" written in the waistband, according to a motion made public late Friday. "The most powerful finding by [the lab] is that there is an unknown male whose DNA is found in sperm component of Colleen’s vaginal swab," attorney Lisa Marcoccia wrote in the motion. "Based upon this finding, this unknown male not only had sexual intercourse with Colleen but was also present at the crime scene." Bittrolff’s attorneys are now trying to shift blame to other men previously questioned in the case and alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann, who was charged last summer in a November 1993 killing in which Bittrolff was previously named as a suspect. They are also seeking to have sophisticated new DNA testing done on hairs found at the crime scene that have never been tested. The attorneys have asked state Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro, who presided over Bittrolff’s trial, to schedule a hearing on their motion. A Feb. 24 control date has been set on the matter, though no hearing will take place at that time as prosecutors work to respond to the motion. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Friday his staff has had preliminary discussions about the findings. "We’re now going to review it with our team and our DNA experts," he said. The Suffolk County Legal Aid Society declined to comment on its motion. Bittrolff was convicted in 2017 in the strangling and bludgeoning deaths of McNamee and Rita Tangredi, whose body was found in a wooded area in East Patchogue in November 1993. The victims were known sex workers operating in Suffolk County, police and prosecutors have said. Bittrolff was arrested in July 2014 after investigators learned DNA found at both crime scenes partially matched the DNA of one of his brothers. It was later determined Bittrolff was a match for the DNA found on two different swabs of Tangredi, a separate swab of McNamee and fingernail scrapings of Tangredi’s left hand. Ambro signed a subpoena on July 12 directing the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to provide Bittrolff’s attorneys with the raw data in the McNamee and Tangredi cases, according to the motion. That data was submitted to Cybergenetics, a DNA company with proprietary software using computer ‘probabilistic’ genotyping it markets as being able to enhance DNA evidence crime labs have previously determined to be inconclusive, when a mixture of DNA is present, the motion argues. TrueAllele, the Cybergenetics software, has been used to develop DNA profiles in 28 criminal cases tried in Suffolk County, with the company’s staff providing expert testimony at six trials, Bittrolff’s attorneys found. A study conducted by the Suffolk County Crime Lab in 2011, three years before Bittrolff’s arrest, found TrueAllele doubled the number of suspect matches from the human threshold methods being used by the lab at the time, according to a study submitted to the court this week. Using TrueAllele, rather than the Combined Probability Inclusion testing previously used to analyze the DNA data from the two crime scenes, Cybergenetics was able to develop three new male DNA profiles it says are capable of being compared with the FBI database known as CODIS, according to its Dec. 29 report included with the defense motion. The unknown male whose DNA was found inside the male jeans at the crime scene in a wooded lot on the southeast side of the Long Island Expressway and William Floyd Parkway was the only person whose DNA was found on both pairs of pants and the vaginal swab of McNamee, Marcoccia wrote in the motion. At trial, Bittrolff could not be excluded as the contributor of the DNA found in the jeans because the CPI testing was inconclusive, she noted. "If this DNA evidence had been presented at trial, it is not unreasonable to conclude that the jury may have acquitted Mr. Bittrolff, especially since they came back deadlocked on three occasions even without this powerful DNA evidence," Marcoccia wrote in the motion, adding that she believes the DNA evidence presented at trial showed only that her client may have had sex with both women. Testimony at trial established a prosecution theory that Bittrolff was the last person to have had sex with the women based on a controversial science known as sperm density. Marcoccia previously told Newsday her team could not find another example of sperm density being used in a homicide trial in New York State. Before Bittrolff’s 2014 arrest, Suffolk County police homicide investigators and prosecutors long had publicly stated that they believed the person responsible for the deaths of Tangredi and McNamee might have also been involved in the killing of Sandra Costilla, whose body was dumped in North Sea within weeks of Tangredi's. Marcoccia, whose office previously filed two unsuccessful motions to overturn Bittrolff’s conviction, sent a letter to Tierney on June 6, the day Heuermann pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in Costilla’s death. "All three women — Sandra, Rita and Colleen — were all killed within the same time frame … all three women were found in a wooded area, their legs were spread apart, their hands were above their head, they were each missing one shoe," Marcoccia said in a September interview. "Colleen and Sandra both had their shirts pulled up over their faces, and the DA’s [office] has also claimed that there were wood chips on all three bodies ... any logical person [would believe] one person was responsible for all three murders." Marcoccia noted in Thursday’s filing that it was advanced mitochondrial DNA testing of hair, which was not done in her client’s case, that led police to identify Heuermann as a suspect in the killing of Costilla and five of the six additional women whose deaths he’s been charged with. Heuermann defense attorney Michael J. Brown, of Central Islip, said he had not seen the Bittrolff motion as of Friday evening. Asked last month if he believed Bittrolff could have been involved in any of the killings his client has been charged in, he told reporters he did think he could be a suspect. "Bittrolff was a guy who was engaged in this very type of misconduct at the very same location," Brown said Dec. 17. McNamee’s body was found less than 7 miles from the partial remains of Jessica Taylor, an alleged victim of Heuermann, who was discovered in a wooded lot off the Long Island Expressway in Manorville. The latest motion also notes in relation to the name "Michael M." that Suffolk prosecutors previously disclosed that two men named Michael Murphy were named as suspects or questioned in the case before Bittrolff’s arrest, one a Suffolk County police officer and the other a man whose brother worked as a bouncer at a bar where McNamee danced. The file containing the investigation into officer Murphy was destroyed, according to testimony at trial. Two police reports included in the motion show the other Murphy and two of his brothers told investigators they believed two other men may have committed the killings.

Reanalyzed DNA evidence is creating fresh doubt that twice-convicted killer John Bittrolff is guilty of the 1994 killing of Colleen McNamee, upending one of the most vexing Long Island homicide cases in decades.

The evidence now shows that another man's genetic material was found on a pair of men’s jeans discovered at the Shirley crime scene and McNamee's body, court papers show. Authorities had been previously unable to create a profile from the DNA on the jeans and McNamee's body and therefore could not rule out they belonged to Bittrolff.

The dramatic new finding is contained in a 145-page filing from attorneys seeking to overturn Bittrolff's conviction by alleging someone else is more likely responsible for the crime.

McNamee family members did not respond to a text message to comment on the latest filing.

WHAT NEWSDAY FOUND Reanalyzed DNA evidence shows that another man's genetic material was found on a pair of men’s jeans discovered at the Shirley crime scene and Colleen McNamee's body in 1994, court papers show.

that another man's genetic material was found on a pair of men’s jeans discovered at the Shirley crime scene and Colleen McNamee's body in 1994, court papers show. Authorities had been previously unable to create a profile from the DNA on the jeans and McNamee's body and therefore could not rule out they belonged to twice convicted killer John Bittrolff.

to create a profile from the DNA on the jeans and McNamee's body and therefore could not rule out they belonged to twice convicted killer John Bittrolff. The dramatic new finding is contained in a 145-page filing from attorneys seeking to overturn Bittrolff's conviction by alleging someone else is more likely responsible for the crime.

The unidentified suspect's profile was recently developed from the raw DNA found at the site of McNamee’s killing, a sample previously deemed inconclusive. Genetic experts analyzed the sample this summer following a subpoena obtained by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society attorneys handling the Manorville carpenter’s appeal.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The new findings

The lab conducting the analysis determined that Bittrolff, whose DNA was detected on a separate swab of McNamee, was not a contributor to the DNA found in the male jeans discovered near her body in Shirley. The jeans had McNamee’s blood on them and the name "Michael M" written in the waistband, according to a motion made public late Friday.

An image submitted along with an application to set aside the conviction of John Bittrolff shows a pair of pants at the Shirley crime scene where Colleen McNamee's body was found in 1994. Credit: Court document

"The most powerful finding by [the lab] is that there is an unknown male whose DNA is found in sperm component of Colleen’s vaginal swab," attorney Lisa Marcoccia wrote in the motion. "Based upon this finding, this unknown male not only had sexual intercourse with Colleen but was also present at the crime scene."

Bittrolff’s attorneys are now trying to shift blame to other men previously questioned in the case and alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann, who was charged last summer in a November 1993 killing in which Bittrolff was previously named as a suspect. They are also seeking to have sophisticated new DNA testing done on hairs found at the crime scene that have never been tested.

New court hearing requested

The attorneys have asked state Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro, who presided over Bittrolff’s trial, to schedule a hearing on their motion. A Feb. 24 control date has been set on the matter, though no hearing will take place at that time as prosecutors work to respond to the motion.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Friday his staff has had preliminary discussions about the findings.

"We’re now going to review it with our team and our DNA experts," he said.

The Suffolk County Legal Aid Society declined to comment on its motion.

Bittrolff was convicted in 2017 in the strangling and bludgeoning deaths of McNamee and Rita Tangredi, whose body was found in a wooded area in East Patchogue in November 1993. The victims were known sex workers operating in Suffolk County, police and prosecutors have said.

Bittrolff was arrested in July 2014 after investigators learned DNA found at both crime scenes partially matched the DNA of one of his brothers. It was later determined Bittrolff was a match for the DNA found on two different swabs of Tangredi, a separate swab of McNamee and fingernail scrapings of Tangredi’s left hand.

Handout photograph depicts 20-year-old homicide victim Colleen McNamee, who was found dead in Shirley in 1994. Credit: SCPD

Developing a new genetic profile

Ambro signed a subpoena on July 12 directing the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to provide Bittrolff’s attorneys with the raw data in the McNamee and Tangredi cases, according to the motion. That data was submitted to Cybergenetics, a DNA company with proprietary software using computer ‘probabilistic’ genotyping it markets as being able to enhance DNA evidence crime labs have previously determined to be inconclusive, when a mixture of DNA is present, the motion argues.

TrueAllele, the Cybergenetics software, has been used to develop DNA profiles in 28 criminal cases tried in Suffolk County, with the company’s staff providing expert testimony at six trials, Bittrolff’s attorneys found.

A study conducted by the Suffolk County Crime Lab in 2011, three years before Bittrolff’s arrest, found TrueAllele doubled the number of suspect matches from the human threshold methods being used by the lab at the time, according to a study submitted to the court this week.

Using TrueAllele, rather than the Combined Probability Inclusion testing previously used to analyze the DNA data from the two crime scenes, Cybergenetics was able to develop three new male DNA profiles it says are capable of being compared with the FBI database known as CODIS, according to its Dec. 29 report included with the defense motion.

Previous DNA testing

The unknown male whose DNA was found inside the male jeans at the crime scene in a wooded lot on the southeast side of the Long Island Expressway and William Floyd Parkway was the only person whose DNA was found on both pairs of pants and the vaginal swab of McNamee, Marcoccia wrote in the motion. At trial, Bittrolff could not be excluded as the contributor of the DNA found in the jeans because the CPI testing was inconclusive, she noted.

"If this DNA evidence had been presented at trial, it is not unreasonable to conclude that the jury may have acquitted Mr. Bittrolff, especially since they came back deadlocked on three occasions even without this powerful DNA evidence," Marcoccia wrote in the motion, adding that she believes the DNA evidence presented at trial showed only that her client may have had sex with both women.

Testimony at trial established a prosecution theory that Bittrolff was the last person to have had sex with the women based on a controversial science known as sperm density. Marcoccia previously told Newsday her team could not find another example of sperm density being used in a homicide trial in New York State.

Before Bittrolff’s 2014 arrest, Suffolk County police homicide investigators and prosecutors long had publicly stated that they believed the person responsible for the deaths of Tangredi and McNamee might have also been involved in the killing of Sandra Costilla, whose body was dumped in North Sea within weeks of Tangredi's.

Marcoccia, whose office previously filed two unsuccessful motions to overturn Bittrolff’s conviction, sent a letter to Tierney on June 6, the day Heuermann pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in Costilla’s death.

"All three women — Sandra, Rita and Colleen — were all killed within the same time frame … all three women were found in a wooded area, their legs were spread apart, their hands were above their head, they were each missing one shoe," Marcoccia said in a September interview.

"Colleen and Sandra both had their shirts pulled up over their faces, and the DA’s [office] has also claimed that there were wood chips on all three bodies ... any logical person [would believe] one person was responsible for all three murders."

A request to test hairs

Marcoccia noted in Thursday’s filing that it was advanced mitochondrial DNA testing of hair, which was not done in her client’s case, that led police to identify Heuermann as a suspect in the killing of Costilla and five of the six additional women whose deaths he’s been charged with.

Lisa Marcoccia is deputy appeals bureau chief for the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County and the attorney for convicted killer John Bittrolff. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Heuermann defense attorney Michael J. Brown, of Central Islip, said he had not seen the Bittrolff motion as of Friday evening. Asked last month if he believed Bittrolff could have been involved in any of the killings his client has been charged in, he told reporters he did think he could be a suspect.

"Bittrolff was a guy who was engaged in this very type of misconduct at the very same location," Brown said Dec. 17.

McNamee’s body was found less than 7 miles from the partial remains of Jessica Taylor, an alleged victim of Heuermann, who was discovered in a wooded lot off the Long Island Expressway in Manorville.

The latest motion also notes in relation to the name "Michael M." that Suffolk prosecutors previously disclosed that two men named Michael Murphy were named as suspects or questioned in the case before Bittrolff’s arrest, one a Suffolk County police officer and the other a man whose brother worked as a bouncer at a bar where McNamee danced. The file containing the investigation into officer Murphy was destroyed, according to testimony at trial.

Two police reports included in the motion show the other Murphy and two of his brothers told investigators they believed two other men may have committed the killings.