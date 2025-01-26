Macy's Green Acres Mall stabbing: 17-year-old charged with assaulting teen, police say

A 17-year-old boy was charged Friday with assaulting another teenager with a knife at the Green Acres Mall Macy’s store in Valley Stream, Nassau County police said.

The suspect, who was not named because of his age, argued with the other teenager, who is also 17, and stabbed him in the arm and back before fleeing, police said.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening; he was in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

The suspect was arrested nearby shortly after the incident. He was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, police said.