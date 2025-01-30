Man posed as cop at Social Services office in Uniondale, police say

Nassau County police arrested a homeless man on Wednesday and charged him with posing as a police officer at the Social Services office in Uniondale, authorities said.

Police said John Galifianakis, 73, went to the office around 8:42 a.m. Wednesday and asked employees about safeguarding his gun. An employee at the office on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard became suspicious and called police, Nassau police said in a statement.

Police found Galifianakis with fake ID cards, weapons and law enforcement apparel, police said. Police determined he was not a law enforcement officer for any agency.

Galifianakis was charged with two counts of forgery, criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a weapon and five counts of failing to safeguard a firearm.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. No attorney or court information was immediately available.