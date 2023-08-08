Lydia Ciminelli, killed by hit-and-run driver in Ronkonkoma, on way to exercise class, relative says

A 72-year-old woman who was killed Monday by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in Ronkonkoma was heading to an exercise class, according to a sister-in-law.

Going to the exercise class is something that the woman, Lydia Ciminelli, would regularly do, the sister-in-law, Fran Masi of Central Islip, said the day after the hit-and run.

“It’s just a horrible way to go. I mean, she was youthful. She shouldn’t have died that way. I just can’t imagine what had happened,” Masi said Tuesday in an interview, lamenting both the driver’s callousness to leave Ciminelli injured behind and the road conditions where she was struck.

“She was just going to take an exercise class,” Masi said.

Ciminelli, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was crossing Rosevale Avenue south of Motor Parkway when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

The case is under investigation, the department’s press office wrote in an email late Monday. Questions sent Tuesday to the office, such as whether the driver had been caught, weren’t immediately answered.

Ciminelli was one of six people killed on Long Island roads over 24 hours from Sunday to Monday.

On Friday night two men were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Farmingville, Suffolk police said.

Ekrem Sahinbey Polat, 27, of Bay Shore, and Battal Koc, 38, of Middle Island, were crossing the street in front of a shopping plaza on Horseblock Road near Abner Drive around 11:20 p.m. when they were struck by a driver in a light colored SUV, police said. That driver is still being sought.

At least 70 pedestrians were killed on Long Island last year — 50 in Suffolk and 20 in Nassau, according to preliminary statistics maintained by the Institute for the University at Albany-based Traffic Safety Management & Research.

Before retiring, Ciminelli — who was born in Central Islip and spent much of her life in Brooklyn with stints in upstate New York, New Jersey and North Carolina — had flower shops in the borough and in a strip mall in Lindenhurst on Montauk Highway, Masi said.

Now her siblings and other surviving relatives must plan a funeral.

“It is so terrible,” Masi said. “No reason at all.”