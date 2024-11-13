Medford volunteer firefighter charged with arson for setting brush fire

A Medford volunteer firefighter was arrested Tuesday for intentionally setting a brush fire in the community, Suffolk County police said.

Jonathan Quiles, 20, of Meyer Lane, is accused of lighting a fire in a wooded area on Mount Vernon Avenue at about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

The fire allegedly damaged a vehicle parked nearby, police said.

Quiles has been charged with multiple counts of arson and reckless endangerment, according to the news release. He will be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday.

In a statement, the Medford Fire District said it runs arson background checks before admitting members.

"There was no knowledge to suspect that this individual may have had any inclination to intentionally set fires," the statement from Medford Fire District Chairman Craig Cowell read. "At this time this individual is suspended and if convicted will be terminated from the Medford Fire Department."