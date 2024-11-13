Long IslandCrime

Medford volunteer firefighter charged with arson for setting brush fire

Volunteer firefighters extinguish a brush fire in Twelve Pines Park...

Volunteer firefighters extinguish a brush fire in Twelve Pines Park in Medford on Tuesday. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

A Medford volunteer firefighter was arrested Tuesday for intentionally setting a brush fire in the community, Suffolk County police said.

Jonathan Quiles, 20, of Meyer Lane, is accused of lighting a fire in a wooded area on Mount Vernon Avenue at about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

The fire allegedly damaged a vehicle parked nearby, police said.

Quiles has been charged with multiple counts of arson and reckless endangerment, according to the news release. He will be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday.

In a statement, the Medford Fire District said it runs arson background checks before admitting members.

"There was no knowledge to suspect that this individual may have had any inclination to intentionally set fires," the statement from Medford Fire District Chairman Craig Cowell read. "At this time this individual is suspended and if convicted will be terminated from the Medford Fire Department."

Grant Parpan

Grant Parpan covers Suffolk County courts and federal courts for Newsday. A Long Island native, he joined Newsday in 2022.

