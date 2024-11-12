Hochul bans all outdoor burning in New York until November 30

Gov. Kathy Hochul has enacted a statewide ban on outdoor burning until Nov. 30, trying to head off more wildfires amid dry conditions that have already contributed to several blazes around the state and on Long Island.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday, saying conditions in the region are ripe for wildfires starting and spreading due to the lack of any significant rain in the last 2½ months, combined with gusty winds and unseasonable warmth.

"As we experience drought conditions and an increased fire risk across the State, now is not the right time to be burning outdoors, and I urge everyone to heed our warnings as we continue to take the necessary precautions to keep all New Yorkers safe," Hochul said in a news release.

Two major wildfires continue to burn upstate.

Hochul said in the news release that the Jennings Creek/Sterling State Park wildfire, which is in both New York and New Jersey, is burning in 5,000 acres, half of which are in New York, and is 10% contained.

On Long Island, close to a dozen small brush fires were reported last week, including in Riverhead and the Massapequa Preserve.

