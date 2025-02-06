Ralph Knowles, 63, Rebecca Browell, 48, both of Brentwood, charged in East Patchogue missing girl case

Suffolk County police on Thursday charged two more people in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old East Patchogue girl who authorities say was kidnapped then raped aboard a 56-foot boat docked at the White Cap Marina in Islip in January.

Ralph Knowles, 63, of Brentwood, pleaded not guilty to attempted rape in the second degree, forcible touching and endangering to the welfare of a minor in First District Court in Central Islip. He was also charged with multiple heroin and cocaine possession charges with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say that Knowles, a carpenter with a violent criminal record, gave the girl crack cocaine on numerous occasions while she was being held on the boat.

Knowles, who has three prior felony convictions for drug possession and attempted robbery, visited the girl while she was being held between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3, Suffolk prosecutors say.

Aside from forcibly touching the girl, he "made degrading comments to her, pushing her down on a couch and asking her to perform oral sex on him, to which she said ‘no,’" Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Anthony Roman-Lann told Supreme Court Justice Bernie Chang.

"There’s more to the story than is going on here," Knowles defense attorney Chase Brown said. "We look forward to discovery to find out the merit, if any, to these allegations."

Rebecca Browell, 48, who lives at the same Brentwood address as Knowles, was also arrested in connection to the case. Prosecutors said that she providing drugs to the girl and knew the teen was underage and having sex with adult men. Browell pleaded not guilty.

So far, 11 people have been charged in connection with sexual assault or endangering the child, whose disappearance made national headlines.

The girl, who Newsday is not identifying because she is a minor and the alleged victim of a sexual crime, went missing on Dec. 9.

Francis Buckheit, who owns the boat, was the first to be arrested on charges that he kidnapped and raped the girl. He told investigators that he intended to take the teen to the Carolinas, according to a transcript of his Jan. 4 arraignment. He has denied the allegations.

Two women, Jacquelyn Comiskey, 52, of Bellport, and Elizabeth Hunter, 34, of Islip, were charged with child sex trafficking in connection to the girl’s disappearance. They both pleaded not guilty.

Hunter is accused of taking sexually explicit photos of the girl to use to advertise the teen for sex in exchange for money and drugs.

Prosecutors say that Comiskey took the girl to a house in Copiague where she traded the teen to a man for crack cocaine. The man, Bunice Knight, 47, was also charged with the girl’s rape. He pleaded not guilty.

Alton Harrell, 35, of Bellport, Daniel Burke, 63, of Bohemia, and Robert Eccleston, 61, were charged with kidnapping and raping the girl during the first three days of her disappearance, according to authorities.

Kevin McDonald, 20, of Medford, allegedly raped the girl in the backseat of a car on Dec. 10, prosecutors say. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. He has denied the allegations.

After the girl was rescued, prosecutors say she was victimized once again, this time by an employee of a state-run children’s mental health facility where she was receiving treatment.

Deshaun McClean, 42, of Deer Park, pleaded not guilty at his Feb. 5 arraignment to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person incapable of consent and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.