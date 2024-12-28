Son charged in fatal stabbing of mom Josefina Lopez Ramirez in Massapequa on Christmas Eve

Nassau authorities charged a 27-year-old Baldwin man in the fatal stabbing of his mother on Christmas Eve. Nassau County Police Department Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Homicide Squad, told reporters at a press briefing on Saturday morning that Jeremy Emmanuel Lopez Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder. Josefina Ramirez Montero, 57, of Massapequa, was found in the living room of an Old Sunrise Highway address — an upstairs apartment above a commercial strip — with multiple stab wounds, police said at the Saturday briefing. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. At an arraignment in Hempstead District Court just after 11 a.m., prosecutors cited a medical examiner's report in alleging that Ramirez, who is Montero's youngest son, stabbed his mother four times, including once in the heart. Ramirez pleased not guilty at his arraignment and was remanded without bail, according to online court records. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police displayed a photo of a dark-colored knife with a brown handle at the press conference. The blade was about 6 inches long. "This clearly seems to be some kind of domestic incident between him and his mom," Fitzpatrick said. "He is a violent, violent individual." Fitzpatrick said police recovered surveillance video of Ramirez discarding the knife outside the home. It is unclear what caused Ramirez to stab Montero, said Fitzpatrick. Police said they believed Ramirez returned from a laundromat before the stabbing occurred and that Montero was baking dinner. They were the only two people in the home at the time of the stabbing, according to Fitzpatrick. Ramirez was born in the Dominican Republic and has been in the United States since 2014, Fitzpatrick said. He has a legal visa to be in the country, Fitzpatrick said. There was no history of reported domestic violence incidents at the home, Fitzpatrick said. Ramirez, wearing ripped blue jeans and a black sweatshirt, spoke through an interpreter at Saturday's arraignment. He is next due in court on Tuesday.

Nassau authorities charged a 27-year-old Baldwin man in the fatal stabbing of his mother on Christmas Eve.

Nassau County Police Department Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Homicide Squad, told reporters at a press briefing on Saturday morning that Jeremy Emmanuel Lopez Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder.

Josefina Ramirez Montero, 57, of Massapequa, was found in the living room of an Old Sunrise Highway address — an upstairs apartment above a commercial strip — with multiple stab wounds, police said at the Saturday briefing. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

At an arraignment in Hempstead District Court just after 11 a.m., prosecutors cited a medical examiner's report in alleging that Ramirez, who is Montero's youngest son, stabbed his mother four times, including once in the heart.

Ramirez pleased not guilty at his arraignment and was remanded without bail, according to online court records. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police displayed a photo of a dark-colored knife with a brown handle at the press conference. The blade was about 6 inches long.

"This clearly seems to be some kind of domestic incident between him and his mom," Fitzpatrick said. "He is a violent, violent individual."

Fitzpatrick said police recovered surveillance video of Ramirez discarding the knife outside the home.

It is unclear what caused Ramirez to stab Montero, said Fitzpatrick. Police said they believed Ramirez returned from a laundromat before the stabbing occurred and that Montero was baking dinner. They were the only two people in the home at the time of the stabbing, according to Fitzpatrick.

Ramirez was born in the Dominican Republic and has been in the United States since 2014, Fitzpatrick said. He has a legal visa to be in the country, Fitzpatrick said.

There was no history of reported domestic violence incidents at the home, Fitzpatrick said.

Ramirez, wearing ripped blue jeans and a black sweatshirt, spoke through an interpreter at Saturday's arraignment.

He is next due in court on Tuesday.