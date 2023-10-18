'Swatting' threats at New York State schools include Amagansett on Long Island

At least 10 school districts across the state, including one on Long Island, received "swatting" threats Wednesday — but noted the threats "are false" and were "intended to scare students, teachers and families."

East Hampton Town Police confirmed one of those threats was received early Wednesday by officials in the Amagansett School District, which has one elementary school, and said both East Hampton officers and state police responded but found no credible threat.

Meanwhile, Nassau County police confirmed there had been "a public safety threat" at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School received at 12:29 p.m. The school was evacuated, and Arson-Bomb Squad detectives were on scene and sweeping the school.

Police and district officials said the incident at Plainview-Old Bethpage appeared unrelated to the statewide swatting incidents.

East Hampton Police spokesman Capt. Christopher Anderson said police were notified of the Amagansett threat just after 8 a.m. and said it was made in an email that stated bombs had been placed in the school "as well as every school in New York State."

"They listed a place upstate where the ransom should be delivered," Anderson said.

But investigation determined the threat was not credible, Anderson said.

"It almost seemed as if it was half bomb threat with a component of swatting to it," Anderson said. "But after investigation, it was determined it was all bogus … This originated in a foreign country, as far as we could tell."

Anderson did not elaborate further, citing the ongoing statewide investigation, which other law enforcement agencies confirmed involves the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said: "More than 10 school districts across New York have received disturbing 'swatting' threats today including in Western New York, the Capital Region, Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country. I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school — swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families.

“I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve."

Inquiries to the governor's office seeking clarification on the "swatting incidents" were not immediately answered.

The NYPD, as well as State Police and police in Nassau and Suffolk, have been on heightened alert since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

In a statement Wednesday, the NYPD said: "We are currently in a heightened threat environment and tensions have been rising since the assault against Israel on October 7th. The NYPD is doing everything we can do to forestall future violence in our city. However, we know the ongoing events overseas may resonate with individuals domestically and that is hard to anticipate.

"The NYPD asks all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and reminds everyone if they see something to say something. For these reasons, the NYPD is continuing with our Citywide all-out deployment and all in-service training will continue to be postponed until further notice."

Officials at Plainview-Old Bethpage indicated the incident there was unrelated to the war in Israel.