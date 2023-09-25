Court papers: Tyler Flach, convicted in murder of Khaseen Morris, sues Nassau, 6 correction officers for alleged jail beating

Convicted killer Tyler Flach has filed a federal lawsuit against Nassau County and six of its correction officers, alleging he was handcuffed and beaten while awaiting trial last year in the fatal stabbing of Oceanside High School senior Khaseen Morris in 2019.

Flach, of Lido Beach, who is serving a 25-years-to-life sentence after being convicted of Morris' murder, said the beating occurred after he was involved in a fight with another inmate on June 26, 2022, according to a complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York on Friday.

The lawsuit, filed on Flach’s behalf by attorney Edward Sivin of Manhattan, alleges that five correction officers at the Nassau County Correctional Facility in East Meadow punched and kicked Flach in his head and body, slammed his head into a wall and used “chemical spray” on him.

“[The attacks] were excessive, unreasonable, sadistic, and malicious, and were not undertaken for any legitimate penological purpose, and also demonstrated a deliberate indifference to plaintiff’s health and safety,” the complaint states.

Flach is seeking punitive and compensatory damages to be determined by a jury.

The suit names correction officers Anthony Lipp, Richard Nouss, Brian Harloff, Michael Romano, Brendan Gulliksen and Edward Papa as co-defendants with Nassau County.

It alleges Lipp, Nouss and Harloff began punching and kicking Flach as he lay on the floor of the jail after they broke up the altercation he had been involved in. Romano and Gulliksen later joined in, according to the complaint. Papa observed the beating and did nothing to stop it, the suit alleges.

The alleged attack continued after Flach was handcuffed, according to the complaint.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman could not be reached for comment Monday.

Sivin declined to comment beyond the allegations raised in the lawsuit.

Flach, 22, was convicted Nov. 1 of second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault and misdemeanor assault and weapon charges. The verdict came on the sixth day of jury deliberations after about a week of testimony and 20 witnesses. Flach did not testify at the trial.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that Flach, who was 18 at the time of the attack, intentionally stabbed Morris, an Oceanside High School senior, during a brawl outside an Oceanside strip mall on Sept. 16, 2019.

Nassau County prosecutors Daryl Levy and Ania Pulaski called witnesses who testified at trial that the brawl was initiated by the jealous ex-boyfriend of a girl Morris had walked home from a party shortly after the victim moved from Freeport to Oceanside.

Nassau Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim remarked at Flach's sentencing that he “brought a knife to a fistfight.”

“You are about to learn a very harsh lesson by spending a long time in prison,” the judge told him.

Following Flach's conviction, Morris' sister Keyanna said "everyone got to see Tyler Flach for who he really is" at trial.

"He tormented communities and finally it has been put to an end," Keyanna Morris said. "Sadly it took my brother’s life for it to be stopped. But I am happy to say that he won’t be able to take another innocent child’s life."

Flach replaced his trial attorney, Edward Sapone, before sentencing and his new defense team filed a motion seeking to have the second-degree murder conviction dismissed or reduced to manslaughter, which would have brought a less severe sentence. Sturim rejected that motion, and Flach attorney Kevin Dunshee said the defense team would appeal the conviction.

His new attorneys argued in court papers that Sapone provided ineffective counsel because he did not call witnesses — including Flach — to testify about the defendant’s intentions the day Morris died.

The defense also has said that prosecutors tainted the jury by claiming that Flach stabbed Morris multiple times. Witnesses testified that some of the lacerations on Morris’ body were the result of medical intervention.

Flach is serving his sentence at the Auburn Correctional Facility. He will not be eligible for parole until 2044, according to state prison records.