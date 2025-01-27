Jonathan Louissaint, of Valley Stream, charged in series of attacks, car crash

At least three people were hospitalized after a Valley Stream man struck several people, stole and crashed a car, and injured a police officer in a series of attacks on Sunday, Nassau police said.

Around 9:15 a.m., Jonathan Louissaint, 32, entered a Forest Avenue home in Valley Stream and attacked a 24-year-old man, punching him in the face and striking his hand with a metal bar, police said.

Louissaint then went to a nearby 7-Eleven on Sunrise Highway, where he struck a 35-year-old man on the hand with a beer can, police said.

Police did not say whether Louissaint knew the men.

He then left the store and tried entering multiple occupied vehicles.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Louissaint eventually entered an unoccupied 2020 Hyundai on Rockaway Parkway that was parked and running with its keys inside, police said.

He drove off in the Hyundai and crashed into a 2020 Toyota on New Hyde Park Road near Auburn Street in Franklin Squareand in the process struck a parked car, its impact damaging a business sign, police said.

When police responded to the scene and tried to arrest Louissaint, he became combative and struck an officer in the face, police said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital. The two occupants of the Toyota, a 29-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

All other victims declined medical attention, police said.

Louissaint faces multiple counts of burglary, robbery and attempted robbery, assault, grand larceny and traffic violations, police said.

He will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.