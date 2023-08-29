Innovation marks Long Island schools on best in nation list, educators say

At Syosset High School, an advanced robotics program enables students to design, build and fly their own drones. In Jericho, high school students can study the science of farming this school year and seniors can take a new course in the business of real estate.

Educators say that these schools — recently named among the top high schools in the country — continue to innovate in their efforts to serve students and that has helped lead to their success as being named among the nation's 1,000 best high schools in U.S News & World Report’s annual list.

On Tuesday, 23 Long Island public high schools were named on the list, including 16 in Nassau County, At the top of the list for Long Island again was Jericho High School in the 104th spot. Jericho also was Long Island's top finisher in 2022.

The high school seeks to educate students academically and holistically, co-principal David Cohen said.

“Obviously Jericho is known for its strong academics,” he said. “But when we equally look at our students and support their needs from a wellness standpoint — what you wind up with is just an absolutely incredible environment.”

The school year opens Wednesday in the district with about 1.250 students. This year, the district has added two new electives. One focuses on agriculture both as a business and a science and another covers real estate.

Former Syosset high school student Sabrina Guo, 17, who graduated in June is now a freshman at Yale University. In addition to academics, the high school hosted many events to help those who are less fortunate, such as the refugees in Ukraine, she said.

“School should not just be a learning hub or a bubble of education,” she said. “It should be something that cultivates young leaders and inspires young people to not only be the best academically and in extracurriculars, but continue to contribute to make their community and the world a better place.”

Syosset High school Principal John Durante said the school aims to offer a variety of experiences. An advanced robotics course offers students the chance to construct drones. The school was named 336th by U.S. News and among the Top 10 on Long Island.

“We have 3-d printers and students are printing parts and putting together drones and flying them," he said. "That’s what makes us different. We’re not doing the basics but we are going above and beyond for all of our high school students.”

In Garden City, the district has renovated learning and library spaces including at the high school. It has also strengthened a process to support students who struggle academically, said superintendent Kusum Sinha.

"Our focus is on the whole child -- not just the academics – we want to empower our students to reach their full potential," she said.

Cold Spring Harbor Superintendent Jill Gierasch said that the district has added quarterly reviews for high school students, hosted teaching sessions for advanced placement educators across nine subjects and added a mental health counselor at the high school two years ago.

“Our community comes together to make sure there is something for every child here,” she said.