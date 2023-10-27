Dr. Anthony Fauci to give Hofstra commencement address

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who rose to national stardom as he helped provide medical guidance to the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, will deliver the midyear commencement address Dec. 21 at Hofstra University. University officials noted Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institutes of Health for almost 40 years, also will receive an honorary degree when he speaks before about 600 undergraduate, graduate and law students during ceremonies at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead. “Hofstra University is delighted to welcome Dr. Fauci to give the commencement address and receive an honorary degree,” Hofstra President Susan Poser said in a statement, adding: “His illustrious career in research and public service has had a global impact and will be an inspiration to the new graduates of Hofstra University.” The Brooklyn-born Fauci, 82, joined the NIH in 1968 and in his role as director of the NIAID was a key adviser to seven U.S. presidents -- from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden -- dealing with a host of global issues, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and a host of other infectious diseases and immune-related illnesses. But, it was his televised news conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic during the Trump administration that cast Fauci into the national and global spotlight. Among his accolades, Fauci has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded by President George W. Bush in 2008 for his work as one of the principal architects of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. He also has been awarded 62 honorary degrees from universities in the United States and abroad. Earlier this week, it was announced Fauci would receive the 2024 Inamori Ethics Prize, awarded since 2008 by Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, for his tireless leadership roles -- especially that of his work during the pandemic. In announcing Fauci as midyear commencement speaker, chair of the Hofstra Board of Trustees Donald Schaeffer said: "This commencement will be memorable. These students are among those whose schooling was interrupted by COVID-19, and Dr. Fauci’s address will undoubtedly bring their experience full circle. As a doctor and a medical scientist, who has served with honor and distinction, he will help make this a special event for the graduates and their families.”

