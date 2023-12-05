Bellmore-Merrick Central High schools named AP District of the Year by College Board

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District was honored by the College Board on Tuesday as the nation's top school system of its size for outstanding student access and achievement in its Advanced Placement program.

The district was named the “College Board Advanced Placement District of the Year” in a ceremony at Mepham High School in Bellmore on Tuesday morning. The district has two middle schools, three high schools, an alternative school and enrolls about 5,600 students overall.

It offers 30 Advanced Placement courses and just added a number of new advanced courses including AP Human Geography and AP European History.

The district was one of more than 12,000 across the United States and Canada whose schools achieved high placement on the annual AP School Honor Roll.

From this list, three AP Districts of the Year ― one for each category of district population size: small, medium, and large ― were selected based on how they reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, provide opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximize college readiness. Bellmore-Merrick was cited in the medium category.

“There was a commitment made years ago to encourage students to take the most rigorous courses that they can be successful in,” said Superintendent Michael Harrington.

Over the past year, 74% of graduating seniors have taken at least one AP course, Harrington said, and 52 % of that group earned a passing grade of 3 or better.

Calhoun High School senior Justine Ivory, 17, will have taken 14 AP courses by the time she graduates in June. She plans to study microbiology.

“Having such a large selection gave me the opportunity to fully indulge in what I want to pursue a career in,” she said.

The district was also recognized for its commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework with the AP Access Award, which recognizes the participation of underrepresented and/or low-income students in the program.

The Bellmore-Merrick district also includes John F. Kennedy High School.

“This award shows that Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District is challenging many students to achieve at the highest levels,” said Trevor Packer, head of the College Board AP Program.