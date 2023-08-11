April Poprilo named interim leader of Nassau BOCES

Western Suffolk BOCES District Superintendent April Poprilo has been named interim leader for the nearby Nassau BOCES after the death last month of its district superintendent, Robert Dillon, education officials said.

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa asked Poprilo to serve in the role effective Aug. 14, according to an email from state Education Department spokeswoman Keshia Clukey. The Nassau BOCES board will retroactively accept the appointment at its next meeting Aug. 31, said Angela Marshall, spokeswoman for the agency.

“I am honored to assist Nassau BOCES during this transitional period," Poprilo said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the team in support of their component school districts.”

The Nassau BOCES serves nearly 55 school districts, helping to provide programming like vocational training, special-needs education and other services.

“We look forward to working with Ms. Poprilo as interim superintendent while the Nassau BOCES Board of Education looks to hire a new district superintendent for our agency," Marshall said.

Poprilo was appointed as Western Suffolk BOCES district superintendent effective in May, according to its website. From 2008 to 2013, she worked with the Nassau BOCES as an assistant principal for adult education, that agency said.

In the interim role, she will work closely to oversee operations with deputy superintendent and chief operating officer James Widmer, who has been overseeing the agency since April.

Dillon died July 28 from complications of spinal surgery in April. He had joined the Nassau BOCES in 2015.