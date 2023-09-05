First day of school starts early for Walt Whitman High seniors

Romel Farquharson, 17, hugged his classmates at Walt Whitman High School early Tuesday morning as they stood on the football field and waited for the sun to rise, an annual first-day-of-school tradition for the seniors. Members of the Class of '24 at the Huntington Station school were among the tens of thousands of students across Long Island who returned to the classroom Tuesday to begin their new academic year — the second “normal” year with no pandemic-related restrictions. A handful of the Island's 124 school districts opened last week, but most — 59 on Tuesday and 43 on Wednesday — start this week. The sunrise was mostly blocked by trees and clouds, but it didn’t dampen students’ spirits. They high-fived and posed for selfies. The scenery was not as cinematic as Farquharson had imagined for his “last first day” of school, but that was OK. “First day, seeing my friends, that's what I live on,” he said. Farquharson was excited to start his senior year. He’s had a great time in high school — except for ninth grade, or what he called the “COVID year.” “I kind of just fell off. I went ghost. I didn't talk to anyone. … It was just a dark year. I don't really remember too much. I don't like to remember too much,” said Farquharson, who described himself as a social person. “My friends motivate me. They're like family.” Farquharson said he has since bounced back and grown from those experiences. Educators, on the other hand, continue to see the pandemic’s impact and have said their priorities this year are to close learning gaps and support students’ social emotional well-being. As with any first day, excitement and anxiety abounded. For the seniors, it was a day of mixed emotions. “I'm nervous that it's the last time I'm ever going to do this,” said Paul Chinsky, a senior and a friend of Farquharson since they were in fourth grade. “At the end of this, I'm never going to be able to live this lifestyle again. … Just going to high school and going back home to my mom having some snacks prepared, some chicken nuggets warmed up in the microwave and just going home.” Principal John Murphy, who walked all over the field taking photos of the students and posing with them in selfies, admitted that he's anxious, too. “I'm nervous for them,” said Murphy, who has a son in the graduating class. “I want them to reach their fullest potential. I want them to enjoy their entire senior year, you know? "The senior year has a lot of ups and downs: college entrances, finishing up ACT, waiting for acceptance letters, and then all the good things that come along with it. It's really a roller-coaster ride.”

Walt Whitman High School seniors Romel Farquharson, left, and Jack Fischer got an early start to their last first day of school. Credit: James Carbone

