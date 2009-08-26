Back-to-school shopping at second-hand stores

Cow Harbor Kids

491 Main St., Northport

In a strip mall shared with a pizzeria, Cow Harbor Kids has items outside and in. On a recent visit, a size 3T Baby Gap rain slicker was $10.80, and a toddler's romper with "A Day at the Zoo" on the front was $4.80. The store has a rack of Abercrombie and other name items for tweens; pairs of Abercrombie jeans, for instance, were $4.80 each. Don't miss the room devoted to boys. The store has racks of suits and party dresses. Cow Harbor Kids sells items such as a Little Tikes seesaw for $25 and a Graco stroller for $90. Owner Helga Bagatais says she tries to check safety standards but can't verify every item.

Gigi's Kids

48 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays

This year is the 10th anniversary of Gigi's Kids. Clothing sizes include newborns to 14/16. Gap jeans sizes 8 or smaller are $6 to $7; bigger sizes are $9. Zip-up hoodies are $8 for older kids, $6 for younger. Newborn onesies are $1. The store peddles clothes without stains or holes. "It's a whole recycle thing," says Monika Straka, who owns Gigi's Kids with Debbie Girgenti. Part of the store sells brand-new toys. Over the past 10 years, Straka says, 1,600 people have brought clothing or other items into the store on consignment.

Kidstuff for Less

290 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On a main Lindenhurst street with on-street parking, Kidstuff for Less is a bright, airy store with four ceiling fans whose blades are painted in primary colors. The carpet has green, red and blue crayons on it. Baby equipment for sale includes swings, dressers and cribs (employees check the Internet for any safety recalls, says owner Sandra Satzinger). Clothing for children younger than 2 must still have the tags on it. The store focuses on clothing up to size 7/8. "We found that after that size, the kids are really particular with the clothing," Satzinger says. The store also gets Step 2 and Little Tikes liquidations and buys samples from a European supplier.

Once Upon a Child 1089 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

The box-shaped store is in a strip mall. Some of the finds during a recent visit included Levi's jeans for girls, $4.40; a bathing suit for an 18-month-old, $2.40; a fleece from Children's Place, $5.40. Rack upon rack of clothing is marked at such prices. Clothing up to size 2T has never been worn; the store doesn't usually accept used clothing for infants, says manager Kathleen Wilson.