Black History Month Authors' Symposium shows importance of books in kids' lives

The Nassau County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America held its inaugural Black History Month Authors’ Symposium Saturday afternoon, connecting young readers with authors and their stories.

The symposium, held at the Barnes & Noble on Old Country Road in Carle Place, featured 11 authors, a panel discussion, a scavenger hunt for children and meet-and-greets. The free event, said Donyshia Boston-Hill, president of Jack and Jill Nassau County, was centered on encouraging literacy and fostering a passion for reading and writing.

“Our goal is to really increase literacy for children around Nassau County,” Boston-Hill said. “We thought it was really important for us to have children and people of all ages to see authors in real life.”

Jack and Jill of America Inc. is a leadership organization focused on providing children with opportunities to learn and grow. The organization has 271 chapters nationwide.

'No color line in dreams'

Black authors featured in the symposium said their personal experiences shaped the books they wrote.

Adrian Goodwin, an NYPD detective with 20 years of experience in the department, wrote, “Twins in the City: Let’s Learn About Police Officers,” a picture book about twins who encounter a police officer and learn about the profession.

“I am a first-generation law enforcement officer in my family, and I didn’t have books like this when I was coming in,” she said.

The book’s main characters are based on Adrian Goodwin’s real-life daughters, 10-year-olds Madison and Mia, who are both avid readers.

“It’s fun because you can imagine you’re in a different world,” Madison Goodwin said of what she likes most about flipping through her favorite books.

Shawnée Warfield, principal at Alden Terrace School in Valley Stream, is one of the co-authors of "Darryl’s Dream," a story based on the childhood of hip-hop star Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Shawnée Warfield with the book she coauthored, "Darryl’s Dream," about hip-hop star Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The book’s central theme —pursuing dreams and passions — follows McDaniels’ life in third grade as he deals with the struggles posed by bullying and discovering himself.

“It’s important not only for African American children, but this is universal for all children because there’s no color line in dreams,” Warfield said. “This book helps children to be able to envision that, believe that and not have anybody stop that.”

With a sheet of paper that listed a set of scavenger hunt challenges, like finding a book about a Black inventor, Jackson Koiner, 8, was perusing the shelves of the bookstore to complete the activity. He said he loved reading the “Dog Man” series but more recently read a book about inflation.

His mom, Amber Koiner, 43, of Valley Stream, said her two children grew up with a section of their house called “the library,” where they can grab books to read. It includes books from her childhood she wants to pass down to them.

“I want to be able to keep that generation alive,” she said.

The authors' panel provided insight into the importance of writing and reading. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

For Theresa Dreyfuss, the manager of the Carle Place Barnes & Noble, said the partnership with Nassau County Chapter of Jack and Jill fits the store’s mission of connecting with the community and prompting literacy.

“As a bookseller, many of us feel that we’re one good book recommendation away from making a difference in someone’s day or life,” Dreyfuss said.