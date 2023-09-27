Brentwood schools Superintendent Richard Loeschner to retire at end of week

Richard Loeschner, superintendent of Brentwood schools since 2017, will retire at the end of the week, wrapping up a career of nearly four decades in education and 24 years in Brentwood.

Loeschner, whose last day is Friday, will be replaced by Wanda Ortiz-Rivera, who will be the interim superintendent for the rest of the school year, the district announced through Syntax, its public relations firm.

Loeschner began his tenure in Brentwood in 2000 to lead Brentwood High School’s math department. Later, he became the principal of South Middle School and the high school. Just before becoming the district superintendent, he was named New York State's Principal of the Year in 2016.

His retirement was accepted by the school board in a July meeting. Starting Sept. 30, Ortiz-Rivera will assume her role as the leader of the district.

Ortiz-Rivera, a bilingual administrator, was born and raised in Puerto Rico. When she first traveled to New York to enroll at Dowling College at age 16, she did not speak English, according to biographical information provided by Syntax.

Ortiz-Rivera went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in natural science and math with a minor in Spanish Literature degree in 1991 from the now-defunct college. She went on to earn a master’s degree in business administration in 1992 and a Master of Education in Bilingual/Bicultural Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, in 2004.

Ortiz-Rivera started her tenure at Brentwood in 2001. She began as a dual-language teacher at Southwest Elementary School, her bio said. Her most recent position is Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education and Bilingual Education, and she has been in charge of the administration and evaluation of the district's bilingual and English as a New Language education programs.

Brentwood school district is the largest on Long Island with more than 18,000 students enrolled in the 2022-23 school year. It’s also one of the most diverse districts on the Island. Latino students make up nearly 90% of the student body.

Check back for updates to this developing story.