Mural next to Massapequa High includes school's 'Chiefs' mascot

Work continued Wednesday on a student-designed mural on the wall of a bagel shop next to Massapequa High School depicting its mascot, a Native American chief, and backed by the school district.

The mural, when completed, will include the mascot and its feathered headdress sandwiched between the words, "Massapequa" and "Chiefs," painted in blue and gold with sailboats and a lighthouse in the background.

It's about halfway done and comes after the state Board of Regents voted unanimously last month to ban Native American team names, logos and mascots at public schools. The state ordered districts to commit to retire their mascots and names by June 30, or face the potential loss of state funding and removal of elected school officials. Districts have until the end of the 2024-2025 school year to remove the imagery.

Massapequa has not yet committed to retiring their Chiefs mascot and district officials declined to comment Wednesday when asked about the mural.

The new mural will likely need to be replaced under the state ban. The district estimated the cost of covering it up would be $3,000, according to a document obtained by Newsday through a state Freedom of Information Law request.

On Wednesday, the district's website displayed a finished version and a message of support.

“For generations the wall adjacent to Massapequa High School’s Main Campus, which is off school property, has been the site of a student designed, selected and painted mural,” the website states. “Students building-wide have the opportunity to share their designs for consideration, which ultimately is narrowed down to finalists. The student body then votes for the winning design.”

In a statement, the state Education Department said it "has not had any communication with the Massapequa Union Free School District regarding the mural. While SED is unaware of any specific information about the mural, it is SED’s position that school districts should not be promoting soon-to-be retired Indigenous team names, logos, or mascots in any capacity as they are also a violation of the Dignity for All Students Act."

More than a dozen school districts on Long Island are affected by the ban. Several school districts have passed resolutions to change their names and logos.

On Tuesday night, the Sewanhaka school board approved a resolution directing the district superintendent to create a plan to eliminate the name "Indians" in connection with any district team names, logos or mascots.

The resolution also states that by July 1, all Sewanhaka Central High School District officers and employees, while on district property or at a district function at another location, are prohibited from utilizing or promoting use of the previous “Indians” name, logo or mascot.

On April 18, the Massapequa school district responded to the ban order in a statement, accusing the Board of Regents of "overextending its reach and removing our local control,” adding that the name, "Chiefs" honors the town’s Native American history.

“We have heard from many members of our community upset by this decision, and we stand beside you,” the Board of Education wrote in the statement. “We are Massapequa and we will not sit idly by while an unelected group of officials tries to remove our history. We are in the process of reviewing the decision and investigating all options with legal counsel.”

Massapequa High students are painting the new mural on the wall of a building occupied by a Bagel Boss shop. The previous student mural included the message, “Once a Chief, always a Chief." It was painted white last month.

The building is owned in a trust by Lauren Rosen, a Roslyn native who now lives in Queens. She said she was not aware of the mural but had no problem with the Native American imagery.

“I would tell the district, if they are celebrating different cultures, go for it. If it’s artwork celebrating cultures in positive light, I don’t feel the state would feel it’s inappropriate,” Rosen said. “These days everybody is so offended by everything and can’t get out of anybody’s way.”

The owner of the Bagel Boss store, Jeff Grossfeld, said the students usually vote to paint a new mural every three years.

“I’m all for the chief head. I think in this town, and I’ve lived here my whole life, we use it out of respect. It’s not derogatory. Once a chief, always a chief,” he said. “I don’t think it’s something to throw egg in anyone’s face. It’s something as a community we believe in."

With Laura Albanese and Dandan Zou