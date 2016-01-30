College Board sets another makeup date for snow-canceled SAT

The College Board, which administers the SATs, has set yet another makeup date for the exam after dozens of Long Island schools said their students would be on vacation during the first date.

The problem started Saturday, Jan. 23, when a massive snowstorm forced testing sites to close their doors because the roads were unsafe for travel.

Some 42 Long Island schools needed a new date; 33 will hold the exam on Feb. 27 while five will stick with Feb. 20, the first makeup date set by the College Board. Feb. 20, however, falls within a vacation break for many schools.

The rest have not yet determined a date, according to the College Board’s website.

Charles Murphy, superintendent of Island Trees Schools, said his students — and scores of others coming to the district solely to take the exam — will sharpen their pencils Feb. 20.

Murphy said he was certain at least some students wished they had already taken the test. Scores on the test are used as part of the admission process at many colleges.

“The kids build up all of that anxiety, and then the test isn’t given,” he said.

Paul Roemer, 16 and in the 11th grade at Wantagh High School, said he spent months preparing.

“I was ready to knock it dead and move on to the next thing.” he said. “And then it got canceled.”

Russell J. Stewart, superintendent of the Center Moriches School District, said his students also were disappointed with the delay.

“But,” he said, “safety trumps everything.”

Connetquot Superintendent Lynda G. Adams said her students were relieved they still had a chance to take the “old SAT,” not the new version that would debut in March.

Adams said she hoped students would continue to study in the additional month they had been given, visiting sites and applications that could allow them to answer test questions at any time.

“It’s my hope that they will use to the time productively,” she said.