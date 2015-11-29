Long IslandEducation

Common Core feedback sought by New York officials

MaryEllen Elia, the New York State education commissioner, speaks at the Long Island Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development's annual fall conference in Melville on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. Credit: Ed Betz

By The Associated Press

Time is running out to take part in New York state’s public opinion survey on the Common Core learning standards.

The online survey closes Monday.

The state Education Department launched the AIMHighNY survey in search of detailed feedback on the state’s English and math learning standards. Respondents can review and comment on specific standards for any grade level.

New York and most other states adopted the Common Core to improve college- and career-readiness, but the standards have been criticized as too difficult and not always age-appropriate.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says the online survey will help inform changes.

A task force appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo also has been collecting feedback on the state’s implementation of the standards through a series of public sessions.

