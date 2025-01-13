Free school meals: NYS participation in program for high-needs schools spiked in 2023-24, report finds

More schools in New York State enrolled last year in a federal program that provides free meals to students than any other state in the country, according to a recent report by a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. In its report, the Food Research & Action Center found 1,149 schools in New York began participating in the program, known as the Community Eligibility Provision, during the 2023-24 school year. That marked a 37.7% increase from the year prior, from 3,051 to 4,200 schools. Nationally, the number of schools adopting the program increased by 7,531, or 18.7%, the report stated. The jump can be attributed, in part, to a rule change by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the fall of 2023 that lowered the eligibility threshold in the program for schools. Previously, schools could enroll if they had at least 40% “identified students” — children eligible for free breakfast and lunch due to participation in programs like Medicaid. Under the rule change, any school with at least 25% such students can participate. Currently, 99.1% of all eligible schools in New York are participating in the program, according to the report. Funding comes from the state and federal government. “We often see these programs take time to stand up and have a slower rollout, but in New York it was such as exceptional impact so quickly,” said Jessica Pino-Goodspeed, deputy director of public affairs at Hunger Solutions New York, an Albany-based nonprofit. The report did not provide a breakdown of the number of schools on Long Island that enrolled in the program in the 2023-24 school year. But one of the districts that benefited from the change was Malverne, where 25% of students qualify under the Community Eligibility Provision. In all, the district has more than 1,800 students enrolled in the federal program across four schools. Malverne Superintendent Lorna Lewis said district officials worried when pandemic-related waivers, which granted all students free meals, expired in 2022. “So when it was going away, we were really concerned that those people that needed it most would not be served,” Lewis said. “When this program emerged, we were very pleased.” Students in participating schools do not need to fill out an application to receive free or reduced-price meals. Lewis said the number of district students who qualify could be as high as 48%, but some families may not have turned in the required forms. “With this program we know for sure that every single student who needs it is getting a good breakfast and a good lunch,” she said. The Food Research & Action Center report cites research suggesting that free school meals not only improves a student’s health and learning but also shows “modest reductions” in obesity and school suspensions, and contributes to better attendance. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to make free school meals available to all New York students, regardless of need. An estimated 284,000 students across about 600 schools currently do not have access to free meals at school, according to Hunger Solutions New York. The organization estimated free school meals could save a family about $165 monthly. Hunger Solutions leads the Healthy School Meals for All NY Kids Coalition, a group of more than 300 nonprofits, parent and teacher groups and labor unions that advocate for universal free school meals. “Universal meals kind of changes the game and puts school meals on the same playing field as textbooks, as technology, as bus rides, so we don’t expect our parents to pay for those things,” Pino-Goodspeed said. Hochul's proposal, which must be approved by the State Legislature, comes with an estimated price tag of $340 million. It would go into effect for the 2025-26 school year, Newsday has reported. Universal free meals are appealing to districts like Levittown, where only one elementary school is currently participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program. Abbey Lane Elementary School, which has more than 600 students, is the only school out of the district's 10 that is eligible for the federal program. The school just meets the new threshold, with 26% of its population qualifying. “We had to grapple with the idea of, did we want to allow it to occur only at one building when we have 10, but we also did not also want to deprive that building and those families of being able to avail themselves of the program,” Superintendent Todd Winch said. The other schools have qualifying student populations ranging from 11% to 24%, according to the district's treasurer, Linda Dolecek. Dolecek said officials have seen an increase in students participating in the free breakfast program at Abbey Lane. “If students come in and start the day having access to food ... then they’re really learning in the beginning of the day, as opposed to possibly being hungry until lunch time,” Winch said. Among the other benefits, officials said, is a reduction in lunch debt. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community,” Winch said. With Keshia Clukey

More schools in New York State enrolled last year in a federal program that provides free meals to students than any other state in the country, according to a recent report by a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

In its report, the Food Research & Action Center found 1,149 schools in New York began participating in the program, known as the Community Eligibility Provision, during the 2023-24 school year. That marked a 37.7% increase from the year prior, from 3,051 to 4,200 schools.

Nationally, the number of schools adopting the program increased by 7,531, or 18.7%, the report stated.

The jump can be attributed, in part, to a rule change by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the fall of 2023 that lowered the eligibility threshold in the program for schools. Previously, schools could enroll if they had at least 40% “identified students” — children eligible for free breakfast and lunch due to participation in programs like Medicaid. Under the rule change, any school with at least 25% such students can participate.

Currently, 99.1% of all eligible schools in New York are participating in the program, according to the report. Funding comes from the state and federal government.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We often see these programs take time to stand up and have a slower rollout, but in New York it was such as exceptional impact so quickly,” said Jessica Pino-Goodspeed, deputy director of public affairs at Hunger Solutions New York, an Albany-based nonprofit.

'We were really concerned'

The report did not provide a breakdown of the number of schools on Long Island that enrolled in the program in the 2023-24 school year. But one of the districts that benefited from the change was Malverne, where 25% of students qualify under the Community Eligibility Provision. In all, the district has more than 1,800 students enrolled in the federal program across four schools.

Malverne Superintendent Lorna Lewis said district officials worried when pandemic-related waivers, which granted all students free meals, expired in 2022.

“So when it was going away, we were really concerned that those people that needed it most would not be served,” Lewis said. “When this program emerged, we were very pleased.”

Students in participating schools do not need to fill out an application to receive free or reduced-price meals. Lewis said the number of district students who qualify could be as high as 48%, but some families may not have turned in the required forms.

“With this program we know for sure that every single student who needs it is getting a good breakfast and a good lunch,” she said.

The Food Research & Action Center report cites research suggesting that free school meals not only improves a student’s health and learning but also shows “modest reductions” in obesity and school suspensions, and contributes to better attendance.

Push for universal free meals

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to make free school meals available to all New York students, regardless of need.

An estimated 284,000 students across about 600 schools currently do not have access to free meals at school, according to Hunger Solutions New York. The organization estimated free school meals could save a family about $165 monthly.

Hunger Solutions leads the Healthy School Meals for All NY Kids Coalition, a group of more than 300 nonprofits, parent and teacher groups and labor unions that advocate for universal free school meals.

“Universal meals kind of changes the game and puts school meals on the same playing field as textbooks, as technology, as bus rides, so we don’t expect our parents to pay for those things,” Pino-Goodspeed said.

Hochul's proposal, which must be approved by the State Legislature, comes with an estimated price tag of $340 million. It would go into effect for the 2025-26 school year, Newsday has reported.

Universal free meals are appealing to districts like Levittown, where only one elementary school is currently participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program.

Abbey Lane Elementary School, which has more than 600 students, is the only school out of the district's 10 that is eligible for the federal program. The school just meets the new threshold, with 26% of its population qualifying.

“We had to grapple with the idea of, did we want to allow it to occur only at one building when we have 10, but we also did not also want to deprive that building and those families of being able to avail themselves of the program,” Superintendent Todd Winch said.

The other schools have qualifying student populations ranging from 11% to 24%, according to the district's treasurer, Linda Dolecek.

Dolecek said officials have seen an increase in students participating in the free breakfast program at Abbey Lane.

“If students come in and start the day having access to food ... then they’re really learning in the beginning of the day, as opposed to possibly being hungry until lunch time,” Winch said.

Among the other benefits, officials said, is a reduction in lunch debt.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community,” Winch said.

With Keshia Clukey