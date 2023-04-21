Michael Moran returning as principal of Connetquot High School in Bohemia after leave

A popular principal whose sudden departure in March led to protests and rallies of support will return to Connetquot High School in Bohemia on Monday, school officials confirmed Friday.

Principal Michael Moran will return after he rescinded his personal leave of absence, said Superintendent Lynda Adams in a note to the community Friday. Moran has been out of the office since early March.

"The district has been informed that Mr. Michael Moran will be returning from his personal leave of absence to his position as principal, effective Monday, April 24. He will reassume all his prior responsibilities at that time,” the note read. "The district thanks Mrs. Louise Burger, who served as the building’s interim principal while Mr. Moran was out on leave.”

Moran did not return calls for comment Friday. District officials had sent a note in early March saying that he had submitted a request "for a leave of absence from his position, effective immediately" and that he would be out for an "undetermined amount of time."

Supporters were happy when they learned Friday that he was returning.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Janice Kennedy-Fischer, a former teacher in the district whose grandchild is in the 11th grade, said Moran’s return to the high school “is a big deal. We are so happy."

“He is so good for the kids," she said.

Kennedy-Fischer said he is the type of principal who is at every athletic event and checks in on students when they are home sick from school.

“He sees his role as one of being in service to the kids and the community,” Kennedy-Fischer said.

Moran's departure had led to a student demonstration in the high school hallways last month and later that month close to 100 parents, students and community members held a protest outside a school board meeting, seeking Moran’s reinstatement. They had alleged he was forced out for supporting LGBTQ students.

Many parents and students said Moran was being penalized for backing LGBTQ students in his initial refusal to force a teacher to remove a Pride flag as directed by the district.

In a prepared statement at the March meeting, Adams said, “I can unequivocally state that there's absolutely no connection to Mr. Moran's stance on LGBTQ-plus students and any personnel changes that may be considered."

Last October, the school district issued a directive banning all flags except the American and state flags in classrooms, citing a district policy that said employees should not engage in political activities in school.