Robert Dillon, Nassau BOCES superintendent, dead after complications from surgery, family says

Nassau BOCES District Superintendent Robert Dillon died on July 28 due to complications from spinal surgery he had in April, according to family members. He was 72.

Dillon, an educator since 1975, took over as Nassau BOCES superintendent in 2015. He is credited with leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, advocating for better access to BOCES career and technical programs and creating a mental health consortium that serves students in Nassau County, parts of Suffolk County and the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

“He always told me ‘Do what’s best for kids.’ That’s pretty much what he was all about,” said his son, Christopher Dillon, who is an assistant superintendent for business at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District. “He retired from East Meadow and came back to work at BOCES because he loved to mentor younger administrators. He even convinced me to go into education and I’m just honored I followed in his lead.”

Robert Dillon grew up in Bayside, Queens and almost became a professional baseball player when the Detroit Tigers drafted him out of Loyola High School in New York City, according to his family. Instead, Dillon went to St. John’s University in Queens where he received his Doctorate in Education.

Starting out as a special-education teacher, Dillon went on to become superintendent of four school districts, East Meadow UFSD and Eastport UFSD on Long Island as well as Sugar Loaf UFSD in Orange County and Abbott Union UFSD in Westchester County.

He also taught at St. John’s University, SUNY New Paltz, St. John Fisher University in Rochester and Dowling College.

He was described as a devoted family man who loved golf, camping, fishing and the New York Giants.

Dillon split his time between homes in Plainview and Walden in Orange County, N.Y. He died at NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital in Manhattan.

Dillon is survived by his wife Patricia Maureen (Patty), son Christopher and his wife Jessica, grandchildren Kylie and Brendan, daughters Deirdre and Caitlin, his brothers Matthew, Terrance, Dennis and Kevin, sister Maureen and their families.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home in Garden City. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at The Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation.

