Donations change lives of scholars, Scouts

The generosity of Myrka Gonzalez and David Ochoa has already borne fruit, changing the lives of student recipients and prompting institutions to expand their outreach.

Camilla Medici, a Brazilian immigrant, benefited from scholarships the couple endowed at Dowling College and the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.

Medici, a 2009 Hofstra law graduate, wrote a letter thanking Gonzalez and Ochoa, telling them her family lived in the slums of Rio de Janeiro and she would be the first lawyer in the family.

"I am delighted that your generosity will help me achieve my life's goal," Medici wrote. "I hope to . . . one day have the financial means to help others achieve their goals as you have helped me."

Since 2002, nine law students at Hofstra have been awarded scholarships funded by Ochoa and Gonzalez. Dean Nora Demleitner said the couple's educational, public service and philanthropic work on Long Island is "truly commendable."

Gerald Curtin, a trustee at Dowling, said Gonzalez and Ochoa gave a substantial sum to initiate the scholarships there. At least 20 Dowling students have benefited.

"I'm a Long Islander, and it's great to have people like that among us," Curtin said.

John J. Roe III, a member of the Congregational Church of Patchogue and a vice president of the Suffolk County Council of the Boy Scouts of America, said Gonzalez -- who was on the council's executive board and is a member of the church -- set aside funds for Scout troops in minority neighborhoods and the church's community service projects.

"They set a great example for us to follow," said Roe. "They are certainly an inspiration to others."