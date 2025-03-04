Felicia Thomas-Williams, a retired educator in the Brentwood school district, was elected Long Island's new representative on the state Board of Regents Tuesday.

Thomas-Williams, 56, will take over the seat held by longtime representative Roger Tilles, who on Tuesday was appointed to a vacant position on the board. Tilles, of Manhasset, will remain in the at-large position for one year, while Thomas-Williams will serve a five-year term starting April 1.

"It's an honor for me and I'm really humbled by the experience and opportunity to be able to serve the state education department, the communities of Long Island and the children," Thomas-Williams told Newsday shortly after the vote. "I'm going to do my absolute best to do what is right and fair, and to champion public education."

Thomas-Williams was an educator for more than 30 years. She said she joined the Brentwood district in 1996.

Before retiring last year, Thomas-Williams was the principal of West Middle School in Brentwood. The Wheatley Heights resident was selected as the 2020 New York State Secondary Principal of the Year by the School Administrators Association of New York State.

"With all the changes coming from federal government, I'd like to continue my work championing mental health and funding for students," she said. "I want to ensure that students have access to the excellence they deserve."

Thomas-Williams has held leadership positions in groups such as My Brother’s Keeper and the Brentwood Principals and Supervisors Organization. She has also been involved in the Long Island Association for Curriculum and Development and the Long Island Black Educators Association, according to a biography on the School Administrators Association of New York State website.

She said Tuesday she has also advocated for public education in Washington, D.C., and Albany.

'Tremendous responsibility'

Tuesday's appointments come almost five months after Tilles had a heart attack, Newsday previously reported. He is the most senior member on the Board of Regents, having first been elected in 2005, according to his biography on the state board's website. He serves on committees related to state aid, cultural education and ethics.

Tilles has a long history of leadership on Long Island, including serving as chair and founding member of the Association for a Better Long Island, former acting chair of the Long Island Regional Planning Board and chair of the Long Island University board of trustees, according to his biography.

Tilles could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Roger Tilles in his office at Long Island University in 2022. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Regents board is made up of 17 members, who volunteer to set much of the state's academic policy. The state Legislature on Tuesday elected three new members, including Thomas-Williams, and re-elected five members, according to a release from the governing body.

Assemb. Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens, Queens), who chairs the higher education committee, said before voting Tuesday, "It is important that they understand the tremendous responsibility that is on their shoulders in these volunteer positions in which they will labor to make sure they will set strong recommendations in policy from the state education department."

Senior Long Island member Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), in an interview on Tuesday, said having two regents represent Long Island is "fitting and appropriate" considering the size and population of the area.

"Felicia Thomas-Williams has had a distinguished career and I am sure she will continue to do the phenomenal work that Roger has done over the course of the last 20 years," he said. "Roger has been a leading advocate for common sense approaches to education, and to approaching public education from prospective to trying to nurture, protect and educate our children."