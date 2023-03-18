Westbury Middle School students on remote learning after fire in basement last Monday

Westbury Middle School has been on remote learning since an early morning fire on Monday left smoke and water damage in the school basement and the stench of smoke throughout the building, officials said Saturday.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether the school, which has about 1,000 students and 100 teachers, would remain on remote learning next week, according to the district's public relations firm ZE Creative Communications.

The district closed the school Monday after a 2:50 a.m. fire occurred in a basement storage room of the Rockland Street building, said Superintendent Tahira DuPree Chase.

The fire was extinguished in about an hour and largely contained to the area where it started, but the odor of smoke spread throughout the building, said Westbury Fire public information officer Kenneth Gass. Nassau police said there was no structural damage.

Westbury school district officials distributed Google Chromebooks with portable Wi-Fi cards for remote learning through Google classroom.

DuPree Chase had said in a notice to the school community that parts of the school had be closed Monday due to an electrical issue, causing power outages and fire activity.

The district has provided breakfast and hot lunch to all middle school students all week using school buses to deliver food, with reheating instructions. Food also was available at elementary schools.

It was unclear what material had burned in the storage room, and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, Gass said.