Future of Forest Avenue Elementary School in West Babylon could be decided Tuesday

The West Babylon Board of Education is expected to vote on closing one of the district’s elementary schools Tuesday night as officials say they continue to grapple with declining enrollment and rising costs.

Administrators have proposed relocating students from Forest Avenue Elementary School to another of the district’s four remaining elementary schools. Officials said they have experienced a decline of more than 760 students in the past 15 years.

The district created a Long Range Planning Committee in June to discuss ways of increasing revenue, consolidation of elementary schools and to research alternatives to house universal prekindergarten students.

"Ultimately their conclusion was that … there is a significant enrollment decline between 2010 and where we are now, and as a result of that, it is absolutely viable or possible to consolidate from five elementary schools to four," West Babylon Superintendent Yiendhy Farrelly said during a presentation of the proposed plan on Monday before a public hearing.

The committee was created around the same time the district's initial $136.9 million budget proposal for the 2024-25 school year failed. It would have raised taxes 4.99%. Instead, voters approved a $136.3 million budget that eliminated a ninth-grade student health program, some tutoring programs for elementary students and reduced employees.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Forest Avenue Elementary School was identified for closure because it is the smallest elementary school in the district north of Sunrise Highway, in terms of classroom space, and potential increased transportation cost compared to closing another school, officials said.

District officials have said overall elementary school enrollment is more than 1,500. Forest Avenue currently has the lowest enrollment with 280 studentst.

They estimated that renting out the Forest Avenue building could potentially bring in $880,000 of revenue annually.

Many residents attended Monday’s public hearing to voice their concerns about the proposal, while others asked the board to delay the vote.

Alicia DeMonte, a mother of two kids attending Forest Avenue, said in an interview that it’s not fair to displace children in the school. She called the plan "shortsighted."

"I’m hoping that the district has heard everything we had to say and … that they’re really going to take everything into consideration and not close the school or at least not for the fall," she said.