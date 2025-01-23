Baldwin High's Future Jewelers Academy seeks to address industry shortage

Before the school year started, Layla Massenburg didn’t know anything about making jewelry.

Massenburg, 17, is a student at the Shubert School at Baldwin High, a career and technical education program. While she liked fine arts and drawing, she said she never considered learning the craft.

But four months after enrolling in Baldwin High's Future Jewelers Academy, the teen, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, proudly displayed chain bracelets she had made herself.

“They come in with the energy to learn, to try to create something good, with a lot of effort and craftsmanship,” instructor Jinbi Park said of the program's 12 students. “So it's been wonderful to see.”

Layla Massenburg shows off her work. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Industry shortage

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of jewelers and precious stone and metal workers is projected to decline 4% from 2023 to 2033.

"Despite declining employment, about 5,400 openings for jewelers and precious stone and metal workers are projected each year, on average, over the decade," the agency said. "All of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to other occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire."

Adrianne Sanogo, co-founder of the Black in Jewelry Coalition, which advocates for the advancement of Black professionals within the gem and jewelry industry, said the decline could be caused by several factors.

Most people don't realize jewelry can be made by hand, as the trade is often passed down through families, said Sanogo, a graduate gemologist.

"It's almost like people think it's like fairy elves and whatnot in a workshop," she said.

Students may also be more drawn to opportunities in industries such as technology, she said.

Baldwin's program was created after school board member Annie Doresca, who also belongs to the Black in Jewelry Coalition, spoke to Camhi about the industry shortage. The two worked together to create the program, which connects students with industry professionals.

“It's...really a whole industry behind it that's working to support the building of this program, and I think that, in part, is what makes it unique,” Camhi said.

Members of the Baldwin school district, the Black in Jewelry Coalition and the National Diamond Council celebrated the Future Jewelers Academy on Friday with an official ribbon-cutting at the Shubert School building.

Jinbi Park helps guide Massenburg during a class. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Students work hands-on three days a week with Park, a professional jewelry maker. They start with basic techniques in metalwork, beading, creating design concepts and wire wrapping, then eventually move on to advanced techniques such as stone-setting and metal casting.

On the other two days of the week, art teacher Micha Proietto teaches students the history of jewelry making as well as industry skills like marketing, pricing, branding and how to build a portfolio. She also goes over career options with them.

"We are pulling the curtain back and showing these kids, look, this is what's available," Sanogo said.