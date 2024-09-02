Back to school is a go in Mastic Beach after gas valve repaired at William Floyd H.S.

A leaky gas valve at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach has been repaired, district officials said, and students will be able to return to school as scheduled on Tuesday.

The gas valve malfunctioned and caused a propane leak outside the south side of the building late Sunday, William Floyd school district officials said. The Mastic Fire Department, Brookhaven Hazmat and the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

Power to the building was shut off as first responders checked for elevated gas levels. No elevated gas levels were found, school officials said.

Fire officials used a flare device to burn off residual gas before making the repair. Fire officials pronounced the school safe for students at 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The valve was repaired and no readings of gas have been recorded in the building.

No other buildings were affected, but the odorant fire officials used may cause a lingering smell in the building. School staff are airing out the building and hope to remove any lingering odor by the time school opens on Tuesday, officials said.