Music executive Jason Flom will be Hofstra commencement speaker, replacing Anthony Fauci

Hofstra University has announced that music industry executive and philanthropist Jason Flom will present the commencement address at its midyear graduation ceremony on Dec. 21.

University President Susan Poser said Flom's success in business — he helped launch acts such as Katy Perry, Kid Rock, Lorde, and Greta Van Fleet — and charitable work are expected to make his address especially inspiring to graduates.

"His impressive career in the record industry combined with his dedication to service provide a wonderful example of having a successful career while also honoring a passion for improving the world,” Poser said in a statement.

He replaces Dr. Anthony Fauci as the speaker after Fauci, who led the country through the pandemic, said he had to regretfully pull out of the event due to an unanticipated conflict.

Donald Schaeffer, chair of the Hofstra University Board of Trustees, said he expects Flom's message to resonate with graduates.

“He is generous, passionate, creative, and has made a true difference in this world. We look forward to his inspiring words,” Schaeffer said.

The ceremony will be held at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Hofstra’s North Campus, beginning at 7 p.m. Approximately 600 undergraduate, graduate, and law students are expected to participate, having completed their program requirements in the summer or fall of 2023.

Flom is the founder and CEO of Lava for Good and Lava Media. He previously served as chairman and CEO at Atlantic Records, Virgin Records, and Capitol Music Group.

He is also a leading philanthropist and expert on criminal justice issues.

Flom is a founding board member of the Innocence Project and serves on the boards of numerous criminal justice reform organizations. He is the host of the podcast "Wrongful Conviction," which features interviews with individuals who have spent decades in prison for crimes they maintain they did not commit, some even sentenced to death.

Flom also hosts the podcast "Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom," which spotlights social justice leaders such as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. James Clyburn.

Flom’s love for animals inspired the children’s book "Lulu Is a Rhinoceros," co-written with his daughter, Allison Flom, and soon to be adapted into an animated television series by a leading streaming platform.

In November, Flom received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center’s annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards ceremony in recognition of his work toward criminal justice reform.