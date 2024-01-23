Harborfields schools' $39 million bond referendum goes before voters today

Starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Harborfields district will hold a vote on proposed bond borrowing of about $39.2 million to fund upgrades and repairs at all four of its school buildings, the district has announced.

District officials pegged the annual cost to the average homeowner at approximately $262, or $21.86 a month. The entire project cost will be about $41.2 million, with $2 million coming from the district’s capital reserve fund, officials added.

Voting will be held at Oldfield Middle School, 2 Oldfield Rd., Greenlawn, and polls will close at 9 p.m.

The district’s school board president, Christopher Kelly, said the bond issue totaling $39,154,032 had been discussed at two community forums in the fall and at other meetings, and that the district had provided a capital-project email address where residents could post comments. “On behalf of the entire board of education, we thank those residents who offered their input,” Kelly stated.

The bulk of the proposed project would consist of roof replacements and repairs at the four schools, according to a news release from the district. In addition, there will be repairs of masonry, sidewalks, asphalt paving and curbs, and door-ajar sensors would be installed for added security.

Harborfields enrolls about 2,760 students from the communities of Centerport and Greenlawn.

Check back for updates to this developing story.