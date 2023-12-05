Hauppauge school district holds vote today on $58.2 million bond issue 

Hauppauge’s school system is holding a Tuesday vote on a $58.2 million bond issue that would fund renovations of the district's aging infrastructure including instructional areas, ballfields and other facilities throughout the 3,120-student district.

Voting is being held in the Whiporwil board room of the district's administrative office, 495 Hoffman Lane, and polls close at 9 p.m.

If approved, the proposition would raise school property taxes by an estimated $15 per year for every $100,000 in home value, district officials said. For example, taxes would increase $75 annually in a house valued at $500,000 and $120 annually in a house valued at $800,000.

December is a month commonly used by districts for offseason referendums on bond propositions, especially if they are seeking extra money for school improvements the following summer when buildings are closed. Under state law, districts can hold such votes anytime during the year, not just in May when regular elections are scheduled for school board trustees and annual budgets.

Typically, voter turnout is especially low in the offseason, and some fiscal experts have criticized the scheduling practice for that reason. However, Don Murphy, who is Hauppauge’s superintendent, noted that his district held six public meetings between Oct. 19 and Nov. 29 for PTA members and other community groups in an effort to spur voter participation.

“The summer months are always the time to get as much done as you can,” Murphy said during a phone interview. “We’ve been laser-focused in communicating with the public.”

Much of the proposed spending would go to upgrades at the high school, including a renovated science-research room, broadcast studio and outdoor instructional area. Athletic facilities also would be updated, and all five of the district's schools would see improvements in terms of safety and security, according to the district.

Hauppauge's school board approved submission of the bond proposal to voters at an Oct. 17 meeting after a yearlong study and work by the district's facilities committee. If approved, work on the first phase of the project would begin next summer, with anticipated completion of all renovation by summer 2026.

