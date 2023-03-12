Hempstead High School, middle school rise to academic good standing

After decades of languishing on the state's needs-improvement list, both the high school and middle school in Hempstead are being elevated to academic good standing, local officials have announced. School board president Randy Stith, Superintendent Regina Armstrong and other officials have scheduled a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday to celebrate their schools' new status and to discuss the future of the 6,600-student system. The conference is to be held at Hempstead High School. First word of the academic upgrade came at a Wednesday board meeting, where jubilant administrators and board trustees applauded what they described as the lifting of most negative state "accountability" ratings that have troubled Nassau County's largest K-12 school system for more than 30 years. "What a tremendous, tremendous accomplishment!" Armstrong said as she thanked the district's staff, students and others for helping boost graduation rates in recent years and make other improvements. "We are no longer underdogs, and we're not going to accept that label ever again." Hempstead is the only district on Long Island assigned a state-appointed monitor to help improve students' academic performance, financial management and other operations in a comprehensive way. Hempstead High has registered particular gains in graduation rates, which have steadily risen to 86% in 2022 after falling below 40% in 2017. Until now, both Hempstead High School and the district's Alverta B. Schultz Middle School had been designated as schools undergoing Comprehensive Support and Improvement, or CSI. That's a term applied by federal and state authorities to schools falling in the bottom 5% academically. Hempstead officials said, however, that they were recently advised by the state's Department of Education that CSI ratings for the two schools would be erased as of July 1, with the start of the 2023-24 school year. At that time, local officials said, the high school and middle school would be placed in a new status known as Local Support and Improvement, or LSI. That's a term applied to the majority of schools that operate effectively and were previously identified as being in academic "good standing." At Wednesday's meeting, Armstrong said that six of seven schools in her district either operate in the state's LSI category now or soon will, indicating acceptable performance. The only exception, Armstrong said, was the district's Joseph McNeil School, which will move down a notch to the CSI category, because it has failed to produce an acceptable level of academic growth among its special-education students. Board president Stith said at Wednesday's meeting that Armstrong had proved her effectiveness as an educational leader over five years as superintendent, even though he acknowledged that the two had engaged in what he called "healthy" arguments over some specific school issues. "I can't remember a time when the school district was in such good stance with the state Education Department," Stith said. Hempstead's announcement is the first of what is expected to be a series issued by school districts on the Island and across the state. State Education Department officials said Thursday that they recently completed an update of academic ratings for schools and districts, and that ratings would be posted publicly on an agency website later this month or in early April. Meanwhile, the state is allowing districts to announce such changes on their own. Ratings are assigned to schools under complex rules outlined in the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, enacted in 2015, and in an earlier statute approved in 2001. Until recently, New York State froze its ratings, due to disruptions of school schedules by the COVID-19 epidemic. As a result, 61 schools and 34 districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties were listed as low achievers for an extended period of more than two years. Check back for updates to this developing story.



