Hempstead school officials extend term of acting superintendent

The Hempstead school district will pay two superintendents for the rest of the school year after extending the contract of its acting superintendent through June.

The school board, in a special meeting last week, again extended the contract of Susan Johnson, a former superintendent appointed to do the job of Regina Armstrong, the district’s superintendent since 2018, who was put on administrative leave in September.

Now twice extended, Johnson’s appointment will be through June 30, “unless otherwise terminated earlier” by the board, according to a meeting resolution.

The board in a previous extension raised Johnson’s pay from $800 per workday to $1,500 and will continue to pay her at the higher rate, according to board minutes of the meeting.

A school year includes a minimum of 180 instructional days, but superintendents typically work more days than that.

Johnson, who serves as the acting superintendent, is not receiving benefits, the district previously said.

The vote Nov. 4 to keep Johnson through the end of the year was 4-1, with trustee LaMont Johnson voting against it. He also was the sole dissenter in the vote to put Armstrong on leave pending a review of her conduct.

LaMont Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.

Armstrong was forced out of her position to lead the 5,500-student district just days after the new school year started.

Board president Victor J. Pratt has cited policy disagreements between the board majority and Armstrong as reasons for the superintendent’s reassignment.

Pratt said in an interview Friday that Armstrong is “conducting duties from home.” She will be “doing some curriculum and instruction work” and working on a five-year plan for the district, he said.

Pratt previously cited an incident when the Hempstead district allegedly allowed its high school building to be used for a regional administration of the SAT college-admissions exam without board approval.

Keith White, a Brooklyn-based attorney representing Armstrong, said “using a school building to administer SAT exams so that students can gain entry into college is not inappropriate and it's within the parameters of her job description.”

In the interview, Pratt also said he took issue with spending requests Armstrong made and said that it eroded trust between the superintendent and the board majority.

“It's not that she violated anything that she was supposed to do,” Pratt said. “She just didn't fulfill the duties that would have instilled the trust in the board members. Without trust [between] board members and a superintendent, the district can't function.”

White called the allegations retaliation against Armstrong and said the board has “identified nothing that is either improper or inappropriate from Ms. Armstrong's conduct.”

“Ms. Armstrong's record of cleaning up corruption in the district, Ms. Armstrong's record of improving scores [and] improving student outcomes is well documented,” he said. “This change in the leadership at the board is designed to roll back on the accountability and the efficiencies that Ms. Armstrong brought” to the district.

While on leave, Armstrong will continue to be paid until the end of her contract on June 30, the district said. State records showed her contract provides an annual salary of $310,000, with an additional $29,047 in benefits and other compensation, Newsday previously reported.

School officials are still searching for a permanent superintendent to lead the Nassau district.

Check back for updates on this developing story.