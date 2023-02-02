Graduation rates on Long Island rise just slightly to 92.6%, state education officials report

The graduation rate for the Class of 2022 on Long Island was 92.6%, about the same as the prior year, though with marked gains in Hempstead and Wyandanch, state education officials reported Thursday.

Statewide, the proportion of seniors earning diplomas ticked upward from 86.1% to 87%, according to the figures.

A year ago, Long Island's graduation rate for the Class of 2021 was 92.5%.

"New York's graduation rate continues its steady, upward trend," said state Education Department spokeswoman Emily DeSantis. "Despite the sustained trajectory, additional work must be done to improve outcomes for all students, especially our most vulnerable populations."

Graduation rates are a data point that helps state educators identify which districts and schools need support, DeSantis said.

"The Department remains committed to removing barriers to opportunity for students and providing a foundation for educational excellence and equity to serve New York’s diverse student population," she said.

In Nassau County, the percentage of graduates remained relatively steady, at 94%, up a tick from 93.8% the prior year, the figures said. Suffolk saw much the same educational picture, with graduations rising a bit to 91% from 90.8%, the figures showed.

Certain districts, however, saw significant gains last school year, including Hempstead rising from 71.5% to 83%, the figures said.

Meanwhile, Wyandanch also saw a significant bump, from 66% to 73%, the figures showed.

Both Hempstead and Wyandanch districts remain under state-appointed monitorship.

Check back for updates to this developing story.