Hofstra opens new 75,000-square-foot center for health care, engineering training

Hofstra University will cut the ribbon Thursday on the largest academic facility ever built on its Hempstead campus — a 75,000-square-foot center focused on health care and cutting-edge engineering.

The $76.8 million Science and Innovation Center will be shared by the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies and the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, and includes a fully-equipped operating room and intensive care suites, nursing simulation rooms, ambulatory patient rooms and science and bioengineering laboratories.

"It's filled with the most state-of-the-art, high-tech technology for students," Hofstra President Susan Posner told Newsday in an interview Wednesday. "And, it's going to result in us recruiting more students in nursing and engineering, building both of those programs and therefore creating professionals who can serve the workforce development needs of New York State and really the country. And this is particularly acute in the field of nursing where we're probably going to be short something like a million nurses within about five years."

The Science and Innovation Center, located on the South campus, opened last month at the start of the fall semester and is the largest structural addition to Hofstra in two decades, Posner said.

The project was built through a combination of public and private funding.

The Empire State Development provided a $25-million capital grant to Hofstra in 2016 as part of the Transformative Investment Program while an additional $2 million came from the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council through a grant for nursing equipment.

Another $1 million from the National Science Foundation went to the DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science to strengthen its computer infrastructure while the remaining balance was funded by Hofstra through a combination of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, the university said.

The Center will service more than 1,000 students, Posner said, including about 635 in the rapidly growing School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, where students had been spread out in several buildings across the campus.

In addition to classrooms, offices, student study areas and two rooftop gardens, the building will feature innovative technology such as ambulatory patient rooms where nursing students can conduct examinations on actors playing the role of patients and on high fidelity mannequins that talk, and appear to get sick and give birth, Posner said.

Since the nursing program's inception, it has expanded to offer four-year master's degrees, four doctoral nursing degrees, four advanced certificate programs and an undergraduate nursing degree. Students enrolled in the nursing programs are guaranteed placement in the Northwell Health System upon graduation, officials said.

For computer science students, the new center features a robotics room, labs centered on virtual reality and gaming, a tissue culture facility, a makerspace — or collaborative workspace — and an industrial engineering manufacturing lab.

While primarily an undergraduate school, the DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science also offers Master of Science degrees in cybersecurity, computer science and engineering management. Students have access to 6-8 month paid internships in related fields. Launched in 2015, the co-op program has about 200 corporate partners, officials said.