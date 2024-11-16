Hofstra Shake-A-Rake volunteers help neighbors clean up

Standing in the sunlight near a tall backyard maple tree, Gerda Moir, 87, of Hempstead, recalled a time when she’d clear the fallen leaves on her own.

“That would last for about two weeks,” she said.

This year, the autumn cleanup lasted just a few hours Saturday with help from Hofstra University students.

The annual event, dubbed “Shake-A-Rake,” helps elderly residents in nearby communities clean up their leaves as a way to give back. The volunteers at Moir’s house, from the school’s lacrosse and dance teams, were among more than 600 students cleaning up 64 homes and two community parks Saturday, organizers said.

About two dozen students arrived toting rakes, gloves and lawn bags, getting straight to work to clear the leaves into heaping piles.

“I really appreciate it now that I can’t do it anymore," Moir said. "I'd better get the goodies out."

She returned moments later with doughnuts for the volunteers.

Anita Ellis, the university’s director of commuting student services and community outreach, founded the program 14 years ago with just 50 students at 14 houses.

“This makes it an easy and fun way to give back,” Ellis said. “They’re learning leadership skills, having fun with each other and really learning what their community looks like.”

Hofstra University student volunteers get rakes Saturday before fanning out into the community to participate in the annual Shake-A-Rake program. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Jordan Jenkins, 21, of Roosevelt, has volunteered for three years.

“For me, it’s local,” he said. “A lot of people around here I know personally, so going out, helping out and spending time with senior citizens and helping out my community is something I always like to do.”

Moir, who has lived in her home for 63 years, said there was a time when neighborhood kids would come knocking to rake leaves or shovel snow, but that doesn’t happen anymore.

“They don’t want to be bothered. … Maybe they’re getting too much allowance,” she said.

Matthew Arena, a freshman from Orange County, California, had been looking forward to the change of seasons during his first semester at Hofstra. Saturday’s event was a new experience for the 19-year-old, who volunteered with lacrosse teammates.

“I don't think I’ve raked a single time in my life,” he said. “It’s awesome. [Moir] is such a sweet lady and it’s been really cool getting to know the guys.”

Hailey DiCio, 21, of Smithtown, was happy to spend a sunny Saturday afternoon off campus.

“It’s a way for us to bond within the team and school but I also think it’s a way to get to know our community and help them out,” she said.

A mile east, in Uniondale, students lined bags of foliage at the curb at Geraldine Dixon’s house.

Dixon, 79, said she enjoys spending time in her yard, growing a bountiful garden of roses, lavender, marigolds, strawberries and collard greens. She does what she can to stay on top of the leaves but admits it’s not as easy as it used to be.

“It helps me out a lot because I like to garden,” she said. “That’s what keeps me going.”