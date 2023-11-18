Hofstra University students pitch in, rake neighbors' yards in annual fall cleanup

Mary-Rose Waldron, 87, of Uniondale, was looking over her leaf-covered backyard Saturday morning when she remarked it would take her days to clear the foliage.

Luckily, she didn't have to.

Around two dozen Hofstra University students descended on the yard of her Bedford Avenue home to clear it for her. They were among hundreds of Hofstra students, rakes in hand, who visited dozens of homes Saturday for the university’s annual Shake-A-Rake program that helps nearby homeowners clear fallen leaves from their yards.

Hitting cleanup: Hofstra University students, in this case members of the Pride baseball team, help out Saturday. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Waldron has been part of the program since its inception in 2009 and this year had a group of students who play for Hofstra University's varsity baseball team take care of the autumn maintenance.

“Each year it gets more desirable and more appreciated because I’m getting older, and so it’s harder for me to do the things that I did all these 50-some-odd years that I’ve lived here,” Waldron said beside the sprawling garden behind her home.

Landon Friedman, 19, a sophomore on the team, said he felt it was important for him and his teammates to get out into the community and give back the support that they receive throughout the year.

“We all like being together, and anytime we can help out it’s great,” Friedman said. “Really good energy this morning, and a lot of positive vibes out here.”

Hofstra University baseball player Landon Friedman helps Mary-Rose Waldron clear her yard of leaves. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

One of his teammates, Ryan Rue, 24, a graduate student, said his time at Hofstra has shown him the importance of being connected to the community.

“We know that the people that we’re helping are usually older, so they’re unable to do this as much ... we get to do it for them and help them out,” Rue said.

Leaves were collected from every corner of the backyard and packed into large plastic garbage bags in a scene that was carried out at nearly 60 homes across two sessions Saturday morning and early afternoon, according to Anita Ellis, Hofstra’s director of commuter student services and community outreach. After the raking was done, students lugged the bags to the curbside for pickup.

Maxie DeBiso, 22, a graduate student at Hofstra and the main organizer of the event, said around 500 students signed up to be a part of this year’s program.

“Students do this because we have a relationship with the community area,” DeBiso said. “We try to do as much community outreach as possible to thank the surrounding community for being at Hofstra.”

Maximillien Raymond, 20, a junior, first participated in Shake-A-Rake last year and said he looked forward to lending a hand again this year. Homeowners are appreciative of the students, he said, and even passersby have expressed gratitude for them taking their time to help others.

“It was fun just to do something that’s helping someone else,” Raymond said.