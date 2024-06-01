The Donald Trump conviction: What should teachers tell their students?

Christina Haubeil, a Wantagh mother of three teens, knows that discussing the guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump could turn her dinner table into a verbal war zone. She is a Democrat, her husband is a Conservative, and her mother, who lives with them, watches Fox News daily, she said. To be blunt, Haubeil said, she won't bring it up unless someone else does, which she fully expects will happen. "If they do, I'll talk about how no one is above the law," said Haubeil, 50. "Everybody has to be accountable for the crimes they commit." A Manhattan jury on Thursday found Trump guilty of fixing business records to conceal a sexual encounter with an adult film actress ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Never before has a current or former president been convicted of criminal charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11. Trump, the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party, continued to insist he is innocent of the charges and that the trial was rigged against him. He said he will appeal. In this climate of red-hot political divisions, discussing the controversial verdict presents challenges for parents and teachers. Think about all the thorny issues: the complex legalities; the presence of an adult film star; defining "hush money"; the passionate opinions. But educators and child psychology experts say the 34 felony convictions should not be avoided, and that presenting the case in age-appropriate ways can provide important lessons about a consequential day in American history. There are lessons on free and fair elections, the rule of law, the workings of the judicial system and the need to employ facts when arriving at decisions, they said. "This is a toughie. It's the first time this has ever been done against a former president," said Gloria Sesso, president of the Long Island Council for the Social Studies. "Some people think democracy triumphed, and that no one is above the law. Others say democracy didn't triumph, and this was done for political partisanship to eliminate an opponent. It's tough for kids to process." The verdicts come as many teachers struggle to teach about the Israel-Hamas war, fearful that their classes could devolve into emotional arguments, she said. That said, teachers "cannot and should not" ignore this historic moment, said Andrea Libresco, a Hofstra University professor of social studies education. Teachers should try to avoid the hyperpartisan debates but help students understand the moment and why it is historically significant, she said. "Nobody needs to get bogged down in the picayune details. There are big themes here," Libresco said. "This is the Olympics of social studies. What factors should matter when voting for president?" Using the state education standards, Libresco said fourth grade is a good place to start discussing the case, using it to teach about the separation of powers, and checks and balances in government. In later grades, the case can be a gateway into learning about the justice system and the Constitution, as well as discussions on what qualities people look for in a president, she said. Teachers need not discuss the more salacious aspects such as Trump's alleged affair with an adult film actress, as they don't speak directly to the legal merits of the case, she said. Avoid the personalities involved, she said, adding, "This is not about Trump. It's about raising citizens in a democracy. ... This is a moment when social studies teachers shine." For parents, the case can be the springboard to a host of life lessons for children, on topics ranging from their process of making decisions to the value of respecting other's opinions and keeping an open mind, she said. "It's about how people speak to one another. They can disagree strongly, but not attack each other personally," Libresco said. "It can't be that 49% of people are idiots. Most people have reasons for their decisions, how they grew up and their experiences." Don Sinkfield, a mental health therapist in Valley Stream, said parents can use the case to teach their children that people can have both good and bad aspects. "I would say making someone all bad or all good is something to avoid," said Sinkfield, who has treated many children. "We don't want to make [Trump] into the devil or some perfect person." Whatever children say, it's important to make them feel they are being heard, he added. So far, no one in the Haubeil household has brought up the case, as the family is still grieving from the recent death of their dog, Christina Haubeil said. When it does surface, Haubeil said, she is hoping to keep a lid on it and impart a lesson to her children about making clear-headed decisions. "I'll speak to them so they understand you look at the facts and then form an opinion," she said.

'Tough for kids to process'

Donald Trump on Friday in Manhattan. Educators and child psychology experts say that presenting the case in age-appropriate ways can provide important lessons. Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

'This is not about Trump'

