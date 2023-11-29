Jericho High School, Middle School shut by burst pipe

Jericho High School and Middle School have been closed since Nov. 21 following a major water leak in a subbasement, and students have been learning remotely since Monday, Superintendent Henry Grishman said Wednesday.

Grishman said electricians and cleanup crews have been working double shifts since the flooding, which covered electrical equipment that serves the building that holds both schools.

He said the 2,000 students affected might be able to return to school as early as Thursday.

Grishman said a 1 1/2-inch water pipe burst under the high school early Nov. 21, quickly filling the subbasement with 7 feet of water. PSEG Long Island shut down electricity to the building, leaving it without heat. School officials were able to notify high school students to stay home, but middle school students, who start earlier in the day, were dismissed and sent home on buses at 9:40 a.m. that Tuesday, he said.

"Without heat and electric, it was not safe having kids there," Grishman said, adding that the water was pumped out of the subbasement.

Schools were closed last Wednesday for parent-teacher conferences, and Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The conference occurred on the Zoom platform.

Grishman said repair crews are replacing two major electrical panels, each larger than a refrigerator.

The switch to remote learning, in which instructors teach their classes from home on Zoom and other platforms, has gone relatively smoothly, thanks to the experience that staff and students received doing distance learning during the pandemic, he said.

"We instituted tech support, and have received only about 25 calls for help," Grishman said.

Max Scharf, a junior at the high school, said switching back to remote learning was pretty easy, but such learning is filled with stops and starts as teachers have to remind students to turn off their computer microphones and handle other issues.

"It's never fluid, it never feels genuine and engaging," Scharf, 16, said about remote learning. "Teachers ask questions and are met with complete silence."

Check back for updates to this developing story.