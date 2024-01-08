Jessica Bader, former James H. Vernon school principal, had earlier relationship with high school student, state says

When she applied to be the principal of the James H. Vernon school in 2023, Jessica Bader's application included her answer to a question about whether she had ever had any professional certificates suspended. The school administrator answered no, even though her teaching certificate was suspended for four years following a relationship she had from about 2004 through 2005 with a male student at East Meadow High School, were she taught English, according to district and state records. Bader, 51, of Nesconset, resigned last October, only a month into the school year as the newly appointed principal of the James H. Vernon school, a third-to-sixth-grade institution in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich district. She was removed from her post in late September. District officials did not say whether they were aware of Bader’s prior certificate suspension before the district hired her in 2022 as its director of humanities and a year later as Vernon's school principal. At the October meeting where the school board approved her resignation, superintendent Francesco Ianni said all hiring procedures undertaken by the district were followed when it hired Bader and that the district relies on “the applicant's truthfulness in providing the required information for the posted position.” Ianni declined to comment through a spokeswoman. Bader could not be reached for comment on Monday. The state Education Department suspended Bader’s teaching certificate in 2007 following the recommendation of state-designated hearing officer Patricia Rodriguez. Bader had a relationship with a high schooler that included physical, intimate contact and improper communications, according to the information the state said it received, outlined in a “notice of substantial question of moral character” the Education Department issued in 2006. The relationship continued through the student’s junior and senior years of high school, according to the notice. The state launched a Part 83 proceeding to determine whether Bader had “the requisite good moral character to teach in the public schools” in New York State. Two hearings followed and Rodriguez heard testimony from Bader, school officials and others. Under Part 83 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education, the state investigates allegations concerning the moral character of individuals who hold New York State teaching certificates to determine whether the certified educator has the “good moral character” to retain the certificate. The hearing officer also reviewed emails between Bader and the student and found the messages to be “sexually suggestive,” according to a report Rodriguez wrote in 2007. The matter came up after the student’s mother presented the school the emails between Bader and her son. An officer from the Nassau County Police Department testified that Bader was not criminally charged for her conduct due to the student’s age of 18. “Her defense appeared to primarily be that the relationship with the student was not inappropriate because it was consensual, that the student was not a minor and that the young man was not a student in her classroom,” Rodriguez wrote. Rodriguez noted Bader seemed sincere in her statement that “it was a lapse in judgment that she would not repeat.” But the hearing officer also wrote what troubled her most was that Bader did not seem to appreciate how damaging her actions were to the student. “It was a gross error in judgment to believe that it is appropriate for any teacher to kiss or fondle a student in a classroom setting, whether or not the student was in a classroom taught by that teacher or even if that student has technically reached the age of majority,” Rodriguez wrote. Rodriguez did not suggest revocation of Bader's qualifications but recommended a suspension, citing “her skill as a teacher and a budding administrator, her relative young age and her willingness to engage in a therapeutic relationship with a counselor” as factors in her favor, according to the report. In the resume she submitted to the Oyster Bay-East Norwich district, Bader left out her entire history at East Meadow schools. Her work experience went back to 2012, when she worked at a Brooklyn middle school as a staff developer. She was a literacy coach at George J. Ryan Middle School in Queens and in 2013 became an assistant principal there until 2022. With Joie Tyrrell

When she applied to be the principal of the James H. Vernon school in 2023, Jessica Bader's application included her answer to a question about whether she had ever had any professional certificates suspended.

The school administrator answered no, even though her teaching certificate was suspended for four years following a relationship she had from about 2004 through 2005 with a male student at East Meadow High School, were she taught English, according to district and state records.

Bader, 51, of Nesconset, resigned last October, only a month into the school year as the newly appointed principal of the James H. Vernon school, a third-to-sixth-grade institution in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich district. She was removed from her post in late September.

District officials did not say whether they were aware of Bader’s prior certificate suspension before the district hired her in 2022 as its director of humanities and a year later as Vernon's school principal.

At the October meeting where the school board approved her resignation, superintendent Francesco Ianni said all hiring procedures undertaken by the district were followed when it hired Bader and that the district relies on “the applicant's truthfulness in providing the required information for the posted position.”

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ianni declined to comment through a spokeswoman. Bader could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The state Education Department suspended Bader’s teaching certificate in 2007 following the recommendation of state-designated hearing officer Patricia Rodriguez.

Bader had a relationship with a high schooler that included physical, intimate contact and improper communications, according to the information the state said it received, outlined in a “notice of substantial question of moral character” the Education Department issued in 2006.

The relationship continued through the student’s junior and senior years of high school, according to the notice.

The state launched a Part 83 proceeding to determine whether Bader had “the requisite good moral character to teach in the public schools” in New York State. Two hearings followed and Rodriguez heard testimony from Bader, school officials and others.

Under Part 83 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education, the state investigates allegations concerning the moral character of individuals who hold New York State teaching certificates to determine whether the certified educator has the “good moral character” to retain the certificate.

The hearing officer also reviewed emails between Bader and the student and found the messages to be “sexually suggestive,” according to a report Rodriguez wrote in 2007. The matter came up after the student’s mother presented the school the emails between Bader and her son.

An officer from the Nassau County Police Department testified that Bader was not criminally charged for her conduct due to the student’s age of 18.

“Her defense appeared to primarily be that the relationship with the student was not inappropriate because it was consensual, that the student was not a minor and that the young man was not a student in her classroom,” Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez noted Bader seemed sincere in her statement that “it was a lapse in judgment that she would not repeat.” But the hearing officer also wrote what troubled her most was that Bader did not seem to appreciate how damaging her actions were to the student.

“It was a gross error in judgment to believe that it is appropriate for any teacher to kiss or fondle a student in a classroom setting, whether or not the student was in a classroom taught by that teacher or even if that student has technically reached the age of majority,” Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez did not suggest revocation of Bader's qualifications but recommended a suspension, citing “her skill as a teacher and a budding administrator, her relative young age and her willingness to engage in a therapeutic relationship with a counselor” as factors in her favor, according to the report.

In the resume she submitted to the Oyster Bay-East Norwich district, Bader left out her entire history at East Meadow schools. Her work experience went back to 2012, when she worked at a Brooklyn middle school as a staff developer. She was a literacy coach at George J. Ryan Middle School in Queens and in 2013 became an assistant principal there until 2022.

With Joie Tyrrell