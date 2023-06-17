Juneteenth in LI schools marked with lessons and celebrations

The teaching of Juneteenth in Long Island schools has expanded since it became a federal holiday two years ago, as some districts added lessons and events to commemorate the day that marked the effective end of slavery. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell enslaved people they were free, two months after the end of the Civil War and two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Although the state Education Department doesn’t specifically name Juneteenth in its Social Studies Framework, history teachers on the Island said they taught about the historic day in the context of the Civil War and the signing of Emancipation Proclamation before 2021, when it became a federal holiday. “Juneteenth didn't happen in a vacuum,” said Jim Hughes, a history teacher at Farmingdale High School since 1992. “It's part of the fabric of America. It happened because the Civil War was fought. It happened because the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It happened because it had to, if we were really to be America, as we promised it to be in the Declaration of Independence.” Hughes and other teachers said they have in recent years given the subject more emphasis. “Now I focused on it a little more in that I've learned more and the fact that the nation recognizes [it] now,” he said. Under the curriculum, the teaching of Juneteenth could fall in different parts of the school year depending on grade level. The day itself typically falls in the final weeks of the school year, where students are wrapping up before summer break, which makes it a logistical challenge for teachers to incorporate it in class. Public schools across Long Island are closed Monday for the holiday. In recent years, some districts have hosted events and added lessons in the days leading up to June 19. In Malverne, teachers like Dominique Raccuglia had a Juneteenth lesson before classes ended earlier this week. Raccuglia, a first-year social studies teacher at the district, said a lot of the ninth-graders she taught Monday had prior knowledge of the annual commemoration and learned more in depth in class. “It's not only a significant element of African American history but American history,” she said. The Malverne school district hosted its third Juneteenth Jubilee on Friday with performances. Jason Mach, Malverne’s District Supervisor of Humanities, said the district plans to create “a more cohesive curriculum” for next year. “We'd like to come up with a mini-unit closer to the Juneteenth celebration so that the whole district can take part in sort of a shared learning experience leading up to the event,” he said. The Roosevelt schools are commemorating Juneteenth with a community festival Saturday. Meanwhile, high school seniors from the Academy Charter School in Hempstead and Uniondale will graduate Monday during a Juneteenth commencement. Gabrielle Joseph, a junior at Malverne High School who sang Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Friday in a solo performance, said the holiday is like “a second Independence Day in America.” “Even though African Americans do celebrate the Fourth of July — the Independence Day of the nation — we were not free at that time,” said Joseph, 16, of West Hempstead. Joseph, who first learned about Juneteenth from club activities in middle school, said she appreciated the event and the extra lesson she had in school earlier in the week. “It makes me extremely happy and proud that my people are being recognized and acknowledged not only for the fact that we are free but the fact that Black people have accomplished many things,” she said. Alyza McCormick, 16, shared Joseph’s sentiments. The Farmingdale High School junior said she’s had a stronger connection to Juneteenth since she learned a few months ago that she’s a descendant of enslaved people. Around the holiday, she takes time to reflect on what she inherited from her ancestors. “You definitely think back on the past and how far you’ve come, and how far you can take the past and grow for yourself because of the fight they had,” McCormick said. “They went through so much for me to have the education I have.” And that fight continues, the teen said. “After Juneteenth in history, it took us a long time to have rights,” McCormick said, citing the Civil Rights movement. “You feel happy knowing we are free, but the fight is ongoing."

"It's not only a significant element of African American history but American history," said social studies teacher Dominique Raccuglia in the Malverne district.

Mbemba Bangoura from the Wuladrum band leads a line dance at the Juneteenth Jubilee at Malverne High School on Friday. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Gabrielle Joseph also sang the national anthem Friday at the Malverne celebration. Credit: Morgan Campbell

