BB gun, 2 knives found in search of students, lockers after Riverhead Middle School told of 'potential altercation with weapons'

A BB gun and two knives were found during a search Friday morning of Riverhead Middle School students and their lockers after the building administration learned of a “potential altercation” with weapons.

No student, faculty or staff were in harm’s way in the incident this morning, said Augustine Tornatore, the Riverhead Central School District superintendent, in a message posted on the district’s website.

The “potential altercation” was planned for after-school hours, the message said.

School officials then searched the identified students and their lockers, leading to the discovery of a toy Orby gun, the knives and the BB gun. The message did not say how many students were involved in the incident or their ages.

But Tornatore said the students who were involved would be disciplined in accordance with the district’s code of character, conduct and support.

The district is working with Riverhead police in the investigation, the message read.