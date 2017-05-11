VOTING

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School, East Broadway Elementary School, Levittown Memorial Education Center and Division Avenue High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $210,218,722 budget for 2017-18, a 2.32 percent increase from the current $205,449,470. The tax levy would increase 1.14 percent, from $134,739,685 to $136,270,739.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The district did not provide the dollar amount of school taxes on the average single-family house because final assessment figures are not available.

The proposed budget includes a 0.85 percent average salary increase and a 0.85 percent step increase for teachers.

The proposed budget would fund new physical education courses in competitive sports, CPR/first aid and emergency response, CrossFit, weight training and other subjects. Cheerleading teams would be added at Wisdom Lane Middle School and Jonas E. Salk Middle School, and a cardio room would be added at Gen. Douglas MacArthur High School. Junior varsity volleyball also would be added.

Two propositions are on the ballot. One would create a $25 million capital reserve fund for districtwide construction, reconstruction, renovation and purchasing equipment for school district buildings and facilities. Another would authorize spending $14,526,000 from an existing capital reserve fund for bathroom renovations and replacement of the turf fields at Division Avenue and MacArthur high schools, replacement of the track at Division Avenue and renovation of the MacArthur auditorium. Other projects include improving traffic flow at various district sites and construction of an all-purpose room and cafeteria at Northside Elementary School.

District website: levittownschools.com

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Mike Pappas and candidates Dillon Cain and Jennifer Messina are running unopposed. Terms for the three at-large seats are three years. One of the terms begins Tuesday, while the other two begin July 1. The highest vote-getter will get the term that begins Tuesday.