Complete coverage of the Native American mascot ban on LI
Long Islanders who oppose the change said the mascots instill a sense of community pride, but local Native American leaders say they promote "a stereotypical image" of their community.
Dispute over NYS ban on Native American mascots, team names continues in these LI school districts
Amityville drops suit over Native American name ban
Manhasset schools change name to 'Set from Indians
2 more LI high schools change team names in response to mascot ban
Sewanhaka H.S. changes Indians mascot to Ravens
Where LI schools stand on mascot ban
Massapequa school district files lawsuit claiming Native American mascot ban is unconstitutional
Amityville district sues state over ban on Native American mascots, imagery
Connetquot schools sue state Regents board over Native American mascot ban
Wantagh, Wyandanch file lawsuit in effort to continue using Warriors team name
As HS football kicks off, Amityville fans oppose changing team name after state's mascot ban
Sachem not in full compliance with NY's Native American mascot ban
Massapequa schools to comply with, but challenge, mascot ban
Mural next to Massapequa High includes school's 'Chiefs' mascot
Shinnecock Nation open to Wyandanch keeping Warriors name, but state says it's too late for exemptions
Syosset school board votes to comply with state order to remove teams' Native American mascots, imagery
Mascot ban forces Brentwood to make costly changes, but district says, 'You have to do the right thing'
New York set to ban Native American mascots, which could affect at least 11 Long Island school districts
State Ed tells schools to stop using team names, mascots depicting Native Americans