Wantagh, Wyandanch schools sue state to keep Warriors team name

The Wantagh and Wyandanch school districts have filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Regents in an effort to continue using the Warriors team name following a statewide ban on schools having Native American mascots, names and imagery.

The lawsuit, filed in Central Islip federal court late Friday, said both schools “plan to change their respective mascots and/or logos to remove any Native American-associated imagery” but wish to retain their decades-old name.

"If the Wyandanch UFSD and Wantagh UFSD retire their Native American imagery and successfully rebrand of the Warriors name, then there is no rational reason why they should not be able to continue to use the Warriors name," the lawsuit wrote.

The new state rules called for public school systems to retire their team names by June, and also to eradicate references to Native American names and imagery on school property by June 2025.

Wantagh and Wyandanch are among 13 Long Island districts impacted. Their lawsuit comes a week after the Massapequa school district filed a more expansive federal lawsuit against the state Board of Regents.

Massapequa's lawsuit, filed in Central Islip federal court Sept. 21, seeks to invalidate the statewide ban on Native American names and imagery because the school's board of education believes it violated their constitutional rights.

Massapequa goes by the team name Chiefs.

The 17-member state Board of Regents unanimously voted in favor of the ban in April. Wantagh and Wyandanch's lawsuit named each Regents member individually as a defendant.

The attorney representing Wantagh and Wyandanch in their joint lawsuit, Adam Kleinberg of the Carle Place-based firm Sokoloff Stern, referred questions to those districts' boards of education. The presidents of the Wantagh and Wyandanch boards did not return messages seeking comment.

The chancellor of the state Board of Regents, Lester Young Jr., did not respond to a message seeking comment. A spokesman for the state Education Department, J.P. O'Hare, said, "The department does not comment on pending litigation."

The state Education Department rebuffed both school districts' separate requests to retain the Warriors nickname before the June deadline, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Wantagh asked the state in June for permission to keep the Warriors name,, citing how the district planned to remove any Native American imagery from school property. The state Education Department declined the request, the district said.

The Wantagh board of education raised the possibility of a lawsuit in a June letter to the community, posted on the school district's website.

That letter said, of the state ban, "The district must comply, or it must engage with the State in a potentially lengthy and expensive legal process. And while our consideration of partnering with other Long Island districts that find themselves in a similar situation might somewhat mitigate that expense, both our legal counsel and special outside counsel have indicated costs could run into the tens of thousands of dollars with a low chance for success."

Seeking input on how to proceed, Wantagh then surveyed its community and said nearly 75% of 962 community members who responded supported filing a lawsuit to fight to keep the Warriors name.

Adam Fisher, president of the Wantagh board of education, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Meanwhile, Wyandanch's efforts to keep its Warriors name received support from Bryan Polite, chairman of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, who said May 10 he didn't have an issue as long as the school district removed all indigenous references.

The state Education Department said the Shinnecocks' support came too late because the ban specifically said school districts had to have agreements "in place by the effective date of the regulation."

The lawsuit criticized that rationale.

"It is nonsensical that an arbitrary May 3, 2023 deadline is the only distinguishing factor between a permissible use of the Warriors name and an impermissible one — especially when school districts have until the end of the 2024-2025 school year to comply with" the state ban, according to the lawsuit.

Amityville and Comsewogue also use the Warriors team name. Those school districts also have expressed a desire to keep the name.