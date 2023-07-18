Lindenhurst schools Superintendent Anthony Davidson resigns after a year on job

Lindenhurst school Superintendent Anthony Davidson has resigned abruptly after a year in that job, and Deputy Superintendent Vincent Caravana has been named his interim replacement, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

Lindenhurst’s school board voted to accept Davidson’s resignation at a specially scheduled Monday night meeting that took less than 10 minutes to complete and included no public comment, either by board trustees or audience members.

Caravana was moved up retroactively as of July 7 to acting superintendent of the 5,600-student district, according to the meeting agenda. Local officials said Davidson will remain on "special assignment" through his last day with the district on July 31.

A statement issued by board president Donna Hochman emphasized the longtime experience of Caravana, who has worked for the district for 14 years, starting as coordinator of English. In 2013, he became assistant principal of the high school.

"Mr. Caravana is a long-standing member of our Lindenhurst school family, having worked in the district since 2009," Hochman stated. "He is well-respected among his colleagues and the community, and we are confident that he will provide strong leadership for our district during this time of transition."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I'm sure he'll do a great job," said another board trustee, Gabrielle Anzalone, who was interviewed by phone.

The twin votes on Davidson's resignation and Caravana's new appointment were both unanimous among the seven members voting, and two members were not present, Hochman said.

Davidson originally was appointed Lindenhurst’s schools chief on July 1, 2022, replacing Daniel Giordano, who retired after working for 24 years in the system. Davidson's salary this year was $257,500, according to state records.

Davidson formerly served as an English teacher and administrator in the Commack district, and more recently as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Locust Valley. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Davidson's term in Lindenhurst was bumpy at times, starting with a busing glitch at the opening of the school year. In March, a 13-year-old student at Lindenhurst Middle School was stabbed in a school hallway by another student and airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Following the attack, Lindenhurst brought in extra security guards and hired a coordinator to step up safety measures. District officials declined at the time to comment on disciplinary actions against the alleged assailant but said the victim had been released from the hospital.

The district's response to the incident did not satisfy some residents who showed up for a board meeting, shouting comments and questions, and contending that bullying was a long-standing issue.

As is customary, Tuesday's statement from the district did not reveal the reasons for Davidson's resignation, citing privacy issues.

"While we understand that the community may have questions regarding this update, please understand that as it is a matter of personnel, and no further details can be shared publicly as we wish to respect the right to privacy for all involved," Hochman said in a statement addressed to the Lindenhurst community.